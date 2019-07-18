Ska Brewing Debuts Skagua Sparkling Water in Cans

DURANGO, Colo.— Skagua, Ska Brewing’s house-made sparkling water, is hitting cans for the first time. This non-alcoholic, Ska Tasting Room favorite will be available locally in three flavor varieties beginning on July 19.

Skagua has been a staple beverage at Ska for more than a decade now.

“A can in our hands has become second nature,” said Ska’s co-founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “A while ago we realized we needed non-alcoholic bubbles to start the day, and we’ve had Skagua on tap at our World Headquarters since. Grapefruit and Lemon especially have become favorites of Durango’s families searching for a healthy, hydrating alternative to sugary carbonated drinks.”

Skagua cans will be available in three flavors: Grapefruit, Lemon, and Watermelon. Grapefruit and Lemon are lightly sweetened with only 25 calories per serving. Watermelon Skagua is entirely sugar-free and has zero calories. All Skaguas are gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients.

Beginning Friday, Skagua will be available in canned 6-packs for purchase at Ska’s World Headquarters and local establishments such as Nature’s Oasis. Individual cans of Skagua can also be found on restaurant menus in the Durango area.

Find Skagua on Instagram at @drinkskagua.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz. cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information, music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.