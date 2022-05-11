Ska Brewing And Steamworks Brewing Release Craft Lager With Electrolytes To Celebrate 50 Years Of The Iron Horse Bicycle Classic

DURANGO, Colorado – Fifty years of Durango’s Iron Horse Bicycle Classic calls for an aptly named beer with a boost.

Enter Faceplant. Ska Brewing and Steamworks Brewing Co. have teamed up annually on a beer to celebrate the Iron Horse, a tradition since 1997. This year in honor of the golden anniversary of Durango’s beloved bike race, the two local breweries collaborated with Tailwind Nutrition to craft a lager with electrolytes. They brewed this low calorie sipper with Mandarina Bavaria hops that balance out the addition of orange blossom honey.

“Tailwind is excited for our first-ever nutrition and beer collaboration to take place during one of the biggest celebratory months in Durango, and with iconic local breweries,” said Jeff Vierling, Co-Founder of Tailwind Nutrition. “We hope Faceplant lager brings riders and community members together in celebration of the 50th Iron Horse — while replenishing some electrolytes. We want to thank Ska and Steamworks for including us in this highly anticipated annual collaboration, and for keeping it close to home.”

Faceplant is available in cans at Ska, Steamworks, and local liquor stores beginning Friday, May 6. Find it on tap at both breweries on May 27 for Iron Horse Weekend.

ABOUT THE IRON HORSE BIKE CLASSIC

What started as a competition among two brothers has become a badge of honor that many Four Corners locals and visitors alike claim each year as they ride road, gravel, and mountain paths from Durango to Silverton and Ouray. Learn more about this infamous bike challenge at ironhorsebicycleclassic.com.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho.

ABOUT STEAMWORKS BREWING COMPANY

Steamworks Brewing Company has been making award-winning beer in Durango for over 25 years. With 19 taps to choose from at their brewpub just one block off Main Avenue in historic downtown, there’s always a craft beer style available for every palate to pair with their eclectic food menu options.

ABOUT TAILWIND NUTRITION

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary this month, Tailwind Nutrition has been manufacturing all-natural sports nutrition products that are free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten, are easy to digest, and support an athlete’s fueling and recovery needs during exercise. Owned, operated and manufactured in Durango, CO, Tailwind Nutrition’s specially formulated drink mixes help athletes perform and compete at their highest level without the worry of food allergies or sensitivities. Tailwind is all you need. Really.

