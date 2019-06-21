Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers Launch Boomerang Barrel Program

DURANGO, Colo. — The first of Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers’ Boomerang series beers, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Barrel No. 394, is now available at Animas Wine & Spirits. The beer, a 17% ABV Imperial Stout, was aged in a Peach Street Distillers whiskey barrel hand selected by the owners of Animas Wine & Spirits as part of the brewery and distillery’s new small-batch program.

The new Boomerang series is one more way for sister companies Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers to collaborate with one another. Within this series the companies plan to invite key accounts to choose their own barrels at Peach Street for which specialty beers will age, to be served exclusively for sale at each respective business.

“This is a great opportunity to do something unique in the craft world, where people from both productions teams can collaborate on styles and flavors to match the barrel character to the beer they will be filled with,” said Peach Street director of sales Dustin LeMoine. “Buyers at exceptional liquor stores know their customers better than anyone, and with their input we can put together a program that combines craft interests from all over the palate, keeps things Colorado local from grain to glass (and shelf), and tastes pretty damn amazing… Why wouldn’t we?”

The first of the Boomerang Series beers is Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Barrel No. 394, a 17% ABV Imperial Stout. This is the highest ABV beer that Ska Brewing has brewed in almost 24 years of business.

Currently in the works for the Boomerang program are a prickly pear sour ale in Peach Street Anjeo-aged Dagave Gold barrels, several twists on giant imperial stouts in various Whiskey barrels, an Imperial Maple Brown.

“This is just the beginning,” LeMoine added. “Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers are focused on elevating the game of barrel aging in Colorado.”

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.