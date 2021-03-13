Ska Brewing Adds Double Hazy IPA To Can Lineup

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing is doubling down on its hazy IPA options this week with the release of Double Hazy IPA. This new beer taps at Ska’s World Headquarters on Friday, March 12, and is now available in cans in all of Ska’s markets.

The full-bodied Double Hazy IPA pours golden orange and wafts piney aroma, with notes of pear and pineapple that balance out its bold hop profile. This 9.2% ABV IPA is brewed with Idaho 7, Azacca, and Strata hops. It’s the big brother to The Hazy IPA that came out in 2019, and the Tropical Hazy IPA, Breakthru Beverage’s first beer release after the pandemic outbreak that quickly became one of Ska’s most popular beers in 2020.

“Everyone loves a good Double IPA— we get requests for this beer style all the time,” says Ska Brewing Sales and Marketing Director Kristen Muraro. “Making a hazy one seemed to round out our hazy line up just right.”

Ska Double Hazy IPA is now available across Colorado and Ska’s eleven-state distribution footprint in 12-ounce canned 6-packs as a year-round SKU.

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

