Sixpoint Brewery & Mike’s Hot Honey Release Slice Sipper

BROOKLYN, New York – Two Brooklyn-based brands are teaming up this summer to launch the ultimate beer for sipping with your favorite slice of pizza. Sixpoint Brewery, founded in Red Hook in 2004 and Mike’s Hot Honey, founded in Greenpoint in 2010, have joined forces to craft Slice Sipper, an easy-drinking, farmhouse ale made with Mike’s Hot Honey and hopped with Hallertau Blanc for bright citrus and peppercorn aromas and a touch of mild chili pepper heat with each sip.

The collaboration was born out of a desire from the two pizza-adjacent brands to create a beer that pairs perfectly with pizza, a staple of New York food culture. For Sixpoint, beer, like food, are integral parts of our culture. In its Beer Is Culture campaign, Sixpoint teams up with other artisans, musicians and entrepreneurs to highlight the moments when beer and life intersect – and in this case the pairing could not be more delicious.

“We set out to create the ultimate beer for sipping with your favorite slice,” said Mike’s Hot Honey founder, Mike Kurtz. “Coming out of the pandemic, summer 2022 is going to be a special time in NYC and this collaboration was a way for us to bring people together over beer and pizza and celebrate with our community.”

The artwork on the Slice Sipper can features the city skyline of NYC with a pizza slice skateboarding down the block, double fisting a pint of beer and a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

The collaboration between the two brands has seeds that were planted way back in 2010 when Kurtz first launched Mike’s Hot Honey, a chili pepper-infused honey, out of Paulie Gee’s pizzeria in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. “When I was working as a pizza maker and bartender at Paulie Gee’s, Sixpoint was always on tap. It was over those beers that friends and customers convinced me to take the leap and start my own business. Now it’s all coming full circle with our new beer collab,” said Kurtz.

“We love Mike’s story of how he got started and the role that Sixpoint beers played in his journey,” said Derek Detenber, chief marketing officer for Sixpoint. “People come together over beer. They share ideas and create and when they do, amazing things can happen. Mike’s Hot Honey is now a culinary phenomenon and loved by many fans. That’s what Beer is Culture is all about.”

Brewed in Sixpoint’s Red Hook, Brooklyn, brewery, Slice Sipper will be available at NYC and Hudson Valley Whole Foods Market stores as well as select NYC-area pizzerias, bars and retailers starting May 6th and folks can order 4-packs of 16 fl oz cans of Slice Sipper for pick-up at the Red Hook brewery from Sixpoint.com.

Since launching in 2010, Mike’s Hot Honey has grown into a national brand and is featured on pizzeria and restaurant menus and retail shelves across the country. Sixpoint Brewery, founded in Brooklyn in 2004, is a pioneer in the craft beer space and one of New York’s most well-respected breweries. Since its inception in 2004, the brewery has released a steady stream of high-quality craft beers that are widely available at retail and on tap in many bars and restaurants across the country.

https://sixpoint.com/beers/slicesipper/