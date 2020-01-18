Sister Hazel and Rock Brothers Brewing Collaborate on Ale For You

TAMPA, Fla. — Always eager to try something new, platinum-selling band, Sister Hazel, and Rock Brothers Brewing out of Tampa, FL have collaborated to bring that perfect Ale for You! The collaboration beer was inspired by the band’s song “All for You,” that topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and propelled their album to platinum status. The Honey Blonde Ale will make its public debut on the 20th Annual Sold Out Rock Boat and is available online January 29. Brewmaster Eric Wannemacher and the band worked together at every step to ensure a remarkable flavor.

“A true taste of Florida sun and song in every sip while you’re rocking the boat, chillin’ poolside, or hangin’ at the beach. We started with pilsner malt and a hint of wheat to bring a clean and light flavored base. Orange blossom honey provides a hint of sweetness, tangerine adds a refreshing citrus finish and azacca hops perfectly balance the flavors and aroma into an ale that will make it impossible for you to ‘turn and walk away.’ ENJOY!”

To accompany the chart-topping beer recipe, Ale For You cans boast original, Florida beach artwork designed by . The inspiration came from old Florida postcards showcasing sunshine, tangerines, and the Florida gator.

Not your average brewing company, Rock Brothers has also created signature beers for bands like Hootie and the Blowfish and 311. To learn more about Rock Brothers Brewing or to find Ale For You Honey Blonde Ale near you, visit https://www.sisterhazel.com/aleforyoubeer.