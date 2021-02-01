Siren Rock Launches Bricks for Beers Program at Rockwall Brewing Facility

ROCKWALL, Texas – Nearly three years after acquiring 1.5-acres of land and fighting to bring its 13,000-sf brewery concept to Rockwall’s Historic Downtown district, Siren Rock Brewing Company is finally rounding the corner and set to open its doors this Spring. To commemorate the occasion, they have launched a Bricks for Beers program offering patrons the unique opportunity to be a permanent part of the experience.

Founders Cory and Eva Cannon have always envisioned a truly unique destination brewery with a perfect blend of ambiance, architecture, and community, and believe their brick program is a natural extension of that design.

“Whether as a lasting tribute to family and friends or just a fun way to advertise, we want this to be a great way for the community to be involved in the project,” said Eva. “We feel it is important to engage with the community; that’s why we started Siren Rock. We want people to walk through our beer garden, see their names, and feel a sense of belonging. Our brand is all about inclusion.”

Siren Rock’s Bricks for Beers allows individuals, companies or organizations to purchase custom engraved bricks to be installed on the main walkway leading up to the front door of the taproom. There are multiple tiers of bricks to choose from and each tier comes with a VIP experience, including tickets to the grand opening event and more.

Siren Rock, located at South Goliad St. & TX Hwy 66, is scheduled to open its doors in the Spring of 2021 with a 30-barrel brewing system and state-of-the-art equipment for canning and packaging for distribution. After many publicized obstacles, their highly anticipated launch into the DFW market will add to the ever-growing Dallas craft beer scene. The brewery is set less than a mile from the lake and within walking distance to many local shops and restaurants. Siren Rock will feature a full production brewery, tasting room, event space, kitchen and 2 lusciously landscaped beer gardens.

“We are excited to finally get our doors open and share what we’ve been working on for the past few years.” adds Cory. “I think people will get a kick out of seeing their names as they walk up to the front door and finally get a chance to come inside.”

Siren Rock says the personalized bricks will continue to be sold until all spaces are filled, and may be purchased on their website.

For More Information:

https://www.sirenrock.com/events/bricks-for-beers.html