SingleCut and Rough Trade Collab on Beer Celebrating Record Store Day

Astoria, QNS, NYC – The ultimate analog beer collab is brewing in honor of Record Store Day, 2023. QNS/NYC’s own SingleCut Beersmiths is teaming up with NYC’s premier record store and music venue, Rough Trade Records NYC, to brew a new double dry-hopped American Pale Ale celebrating independent record stores and the vibrant record store community.

Stylus DDH Pale Ale will be available at SingleCut Tap Rooms and at select retailers across NYC and the greater NY Metro Area. Record Store Day is a national activation, bringing awareness to independent record stores through a release of small and limited press records, from both legacy artists and contemporary mega-stars.

Adding to that collector frenzy, Rough Trade and SingleCut teamed-up for this limited batch, “get it now” release, available only during April and May. “Stylus” is an American Pale Ale, designed by SingleCut’s brewing team to have an intense and beautiful aroma of fresh cut citrus, easy drinking with a refreshing bitter bite- made to pair with some headphones and a fresh record on the turntable.

“The SingleCut brand is built on our adoration of music- it’s what inspires everything we brew and everything we do. Since day one, over ten years ago, every SingleCut brewery and tap room has been powered by our vinyl collections- curating, hunting, and discovering great new records is what we’re all about, so getting to team-up with an institution like Rough Trade is a vinyl nerd’s dream.”- SingleCut GM, Dan Bronson.

About SingleCut Beersmiths

SingleCut Beersmiths was founded by Queens/NYC born, music-obsessed brewer Rich Buceta, whose life-long passions led to a place where hops and vinyl could shine side by side. After years of homebrewing and professional stints around NYC, Rich was true to his dream, diving headfirst into the brewing world. “My obsession is creating original hop-driven beer; distinguished by a firm respect and admiration for West Coast pioneers, and bending that to our East Coast / NYC interpretation.” Since opening in 2012, and with the help of an equally talented and devoted team, SingleCut has gained a loyal following throughout the East-Coast’s most respected markets. With his steadfast determination for the perfect pint, Rich penned “Mastery Knows No Shortcut” as the SingleCut mission statement. “It boils down to always demanding greatness, never compromising, and always play it at maximum volume.”

About Rough Trade

First opened in 1976 in West London, on the doorstep of punk, Rough Trade soon came to define what it was to be an independent music store, being as much a hang-out for likeminded independent artists as it was a place to purchase music from the emerging DIY music scene. Over the next forty years, Rough Trade never lost sight of its independent ethos, accruing a trusted and respected reputation across the globe for championing exciting new music. Today, Rough Trade operates stores in New York, online (www.roughtrade.com), and the UK. Follow @RoughTradeUS on Twitter & TikTok; @RoughTradeNYC on Instagram.

http://singlecut.com