Silver Eagle Houston to Distribute Drinkworks Pods as Part of Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig

HOUSTON, Texas– Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is excited to announce on behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Dr Pepper, the launch of the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® system in Houston, Texas. The new offering includes the Drinkmaker and Drinkworks Pods.

Drinkworks® prepares cocktails, beer and more using Drinkworks Pods at home, with just the push of a button. Each drink is made consistently, every time using the precise amount of chilled water and carbonation. There are currently more than two dozen Pod varieties and counting, which contain a signature blend of premium spirits, real flavors and natural ingredients. The custom recipes are crafted, tested and perfected by in-house mixologists, brewers and scientists. From Margaritas to Moscow Mules, Drinkworks® has you covered for any occasion!

“Silver Eagle Houston is very excited to share this new beverage innovation that brings entertaining to a whole new level and distribute the Drinkworks Pods to our liquor store accounts.” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC. “Now is an important time more than ever for consumers to discover at-home options and cocktail alternatives that are equally comparable to handmade cocktails. And Drinkworks® does just that with a touch of a button.”

Residents in the greater Houston area may purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar and Drinkworks proprietary Pods at drinkworks.com as well as from select e-commerce and brick & mortar partners. For more information and to see a list of participating retailers in each state, visit drinkworks.com. Consumers must be 21 years or older to purchase Drinkworks proprietary Pods. Drinkworks Pods flavors range from a simply refreshing Gin & Tonic to a paradise-favorite, flavorful Mai Tai.

About Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beer distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,000 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as warehouse operations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle Houston distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters to approximately 9,600 businesses across greater Houston. For more information, visit silvereagle.com and check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Drinkworks

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks Pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button. A joint-venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig®, Drinkworks® Pods and Drinkworks® accessories, visit Drinkworks.com.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott’s®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.