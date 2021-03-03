Silver Eagle Beverages Provides Aid to Support Winter Storm Relief Efforts

SAN ANTONIO –Silver Eagle Beverages, one of the nation’s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesalers, today announced donations to organizations across South Texas and San Antonio to aid in winter storm recovery and relief efforts.

The charitable donations include $10,000 to the American Red Cross, $15,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank and$10,000 to the South Texas Food Bank, all from Silver Eagle Beverages and John L. Nau III, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages.

“Silver Eagle Beverages is here to help and support our local communities in this time of great need,” said Nau. “My thanks to the American Red Cross, San Antonio Food Bank, and South Texas Food Bank for their work to provide much needed aid and supplies to families and individuals who have been impacted by the devastating winter storm.”

Silver Eagle Beverages also provided more than 750 cases of bottled water to Haven for Hope, San Antonio Food Bank, Poteet ISD, the Devine Police Department, and other surrounding communities.

In addition, Silver Eagle Beverages partnered withAnheuser-Busch and the American Red Cross todeliver 250,000 cans of emergency drinking water to the San Antonio Food Bank, distribution sites set up by various County Commissioners, Army Residence Community, and Trinity University. Anheuser-Busch,their wholesaler network, and the American Red Crossare working to deliver more than 1.2 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities across the state of Texas to support in the relief efforts.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

For those in need of bottled water, the City of San Antonio and their partner organizations are hosting 13 water distribution sites now through March 6.

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages’ footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visithttp://www.silvereaglebeverages.com/.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.