Sierra Nevada Teams Up with POW To Create ‘Powder Day’ Donation Drive

CHICO, California – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. today announced a donation doubling drive benefiting their longtime nonprofit partner, Protect Our Winters (POW), in conjunction with the brewery’s latest seasonal beer release, Powder Day IPA.

The donation drive will be live from Feb. 1 to Feb. 22, and Sierra Nevada will match donations up to $25,000 total. Consumers are invited to donate any amount of money—no amount is too small—to help POW advance non-partisan policies and outreach that protects outdoor places and the environment.

“We partner with Protect Our Winters to combine our love of the outdoors with climate action needed for a resilient future,” said Mandi McKay, Sierra Nevada Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility. “POW’s non-partisan mission inspires all of us to find common ground and protect the places we live and play.”

The donation drive will conclude with a special day of virtual events on “Powder Day,” Feb. 22, or 2/22/22. Virtual events include free film screenings from athlete ambassadors of both Sierra Nevada and POW, as well as live Q&A sessions with the athletes.

The donation drive aligns with the release of Sierra Nevada’s new limited-time beer, Powder Day IPA, which will be available through March, while supplies last. The beer is named for the copious amount of lupulin powder—a substance found within hop cones that imparts intense hop flavors and aroma in beer—used in the brewing process. Powder Day IPA comes in at 7.7% ABV and 45 IBU, and abounds with notes of citrus, tropical fruit, and melon.

About Protect Our Winters

POW helps passionate outdoor people protect the places they live and love from climate change. We are a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set

the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers.

For More Information:

https://www.protectourwinters.org/powder-day-ipa