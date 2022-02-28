Siebel Institute of Technology Celebrates 150 Years of Brewing Education

CHICAGO, Illinois – This year, the Siebel Institute of Technology will be celebrating 150 years in brewing education with a series of events throughout 2022, including a special Alumni happy hour at the Craft Brewers Conference, sharing history on its Facebook and LinkedIn, and a special anniversary beer collaboration.

“In 2022, we are commemorating the influence the Siebel Institute of Technology has had on brewing research and education,” says John Hannafan, Vice President and Director of Education of the Siebel Institute. “We will be reflecting on our history and looking ahead to new opportunities and challenges.”

The Siebel Institute of Technology was founded to provide research on improving beer quality and stability. This was needed to support the growth and expansion many breweries in North America were experiencing during the late 19th century, with the development of mechanical refrigeration and improvements in distribution brought by rail transportation.

Key moments in the history of the Siebel Institute of Technology include:

Formal establishment in 1872 by Dr. John Edwald (J.E.) Siebel, an immigrant to the United States from Germany

by Dr. John Edwald (J.E.) Siebel, an immigrant to the United States from Germany 1900: Beginning of long courses in brewing education

Beginning of long courses in brewing education 1919: The passing of J.E. Siebel and the temporary suspension of brewing education during the Prohibition years

The passing of J.E. Siebel and the temporary suspension of brewing education during the Prohibition years 1980s: Introduction of short courses to provide technical training to new brewers

Introduction of short courses to provide technical training to new brewers 2000: Partnership agreement with Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany, to create the World Brewing Academy (WBA) brand of brewing education offerings with a global viewpoint

Partnership agreement with Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany, to create the World Brewing Academy (WBA) brand of brewing education offerings with a global viewpoint 2002: The first web-based brewing education begins

“Just as Dr. J. E. Siebel envisioned when he created the Siebel Institute of Technology 150 years ago, today’s Siebel Institute strives to stay on top of the science, trends, changes, and challenges within the brewing industry, and always with an eye towards meeting the needs of the brewing industry,” Hannafan says. “We hope our alumni and friends will join us in recognizing our shared history and move with us into the future, ready for the next 150 years of educating the brewers of tomorrow.”

About the Siebel Institute of Technology

The Siebel Institute of Technology has been dedicated to the enduring pursuit of brewing excellence since 1872. We offer education in the form of programs, courses, and individual lectures to facilitate brewing knowledge and advance brewing careers. These offerings include our World Brewing Academy (WBA) dual-continent advanced campus programs, e-learning offerings, and flexible options for all knowledge levels. Our alumni span more than 60 countries around the globe and are found in breweries large and small.

