Short’s Brewing Celebrates Anniversary with Return of Anni Party

BELLAIRE, Michigan – Every year on the last weekend in April beer lovers from across the country head to a small, rural, Northern Michigan town for a celebration of epic proportions—Short’s annual Anni Party. At least, until COVID showed up.

After two long years, Anni Party is finally back and scheduled for April 30th in downtown Bellaire, Michigan.

The first anniversary party (2005!) was a milestone for the brewery—a true celebration of tenacity and survival and truly necessary to keep the lights on at the Pub. Over the years the party has evolved to include downtown Bellaire, with profits from the party going towards community development and beautification projects, and drawing headliners like Billy Strings, Joshua Davis, The Accidentals, Dean Ween and the Brownouts, Vulfpeck, and more.

“After making it thru the last two years it felt really important to acknowledge our collective experience and celebrate living. “Life is Short’s” is one of our mantras, and a great reminder to live every day to the fullest because you just don’t know how long it will last.” Christa Brenner, Marketing & Brand Director for the brewery stated.

There will be a very limited number of tickets available in order to accommodate folks who have been holding onto their tickets since early 2020. And if that doesn’t tell you just how awesome this party is, you’ll just have to see for yourself.

Details: – Saturday April 30, 2022 – 4-9pm with early entry (pre-party) options available – 40+ beers and ciders + bands, food, and fun – $45 general admission, $70 for pre-party – Proceeds from the party go towards community development and beautification in Northern Michigan

Existing ticket holders were emailed March 11, 2022 and can email anniparty@shortsbrewing.com with any questions.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

For More Information:

https://www.shortsbrewing.com/anniparty/