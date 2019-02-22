Shmaltz Brewing Transitions Offerings into Can Packaging

TROY, N.Y. — The pinnacle of craft beer in New York State is now upon us with New York City Beer Week’s Opening Bash taking place this Saturday, February 23 at Brooklyn EXPO Center (11:30am – 9:30pm). What better time for Shmaltz Brewing Company to officially announce its transition for all packaging of their acclaimed portfolio into cans. Starting immediately, craft beer lovers can now enjoy all of their Shmaltz favorites in 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans including core beers such as their flagship Hop Manna IPA, a heavily dry hopped and unfiltered American IPA; Messiah Brown Ale, a complex yet smooth American Brown Ale; Slingshot Lager, a dry hopped American craft lager; Hop Momma IPA, a hazy and juicy New England-style IPA brewed with peach, apricot and a hint of habanero; and 518 Craft Foggy Goggles, a New England-style hazy session IPA.

Look for their limited release Jewbelation 22 Anniversary Ale, a bold and malty triple brown ale; No Shtick, a juicy New England-style double IPA; and R.I.P.A. Rye Double IPA, brewed with an obscene amount of malts and hops in 16 oz. cans for the first time. Shmaltz also has plans to release a rare and exotic barrel aged series called the Funky Blender. Look for this to hit select specialty craft bars draft only in the spring.

For NYC Beer Week 2019, Shmaltz founder and owner Jeremy Cowan debuts his new cans at the biggest night in NYC craft beer at the Opening Bash (nycbrewed.com). Attendees will have the opportunity to sample Jewbelation 22 Anniversary Ale and Hop Momma IPA in 16 oz. cans, and keep an eye out for Alphabet City’s Loisaida at various NYC Beer Week 2019 events.

Additional NYC Beer Week events featuring Shmaltz and Alphabet City beers will be announced on the Shmaltz Calendar at http://shmaltzbrewing.com/calendar

About Shmaltz Brewing Company

Founder and owner Jeremy Cowan established Shmaltz Brewing in San Francisco in 1996. The first 100 cases of He’brew Beer were hand-bottled and delivered throughout the Bay Area from the back of his Grandmother’s Volvo. Shmaltz Brewing now sells across 30 states, through 40 wholesalers and in nearly 5,000 retailers.

RateBeer.com ranked Shmaltz as one of the “Top 100 Brewers in the World” in 2013, and the brewery recently brought home 1 platinum, 10 gold and 6 silver medals from the World Beer Championships.

In the past several years, Shmaltz Brewing introduced its line of upstate New York focused farm beers under the 518/838 Craft brand name, acquired and rebranded the Alphabet City Brewing beers, and signed an exclusive licensing agreement with CBS for a series of Star Trek beers distributed through its sales network. In 2018, Shmaltz also signed a national sales and marketing partnership with Artisanal brands, who represents renowned brewers such as Bosteels (Triple Karmeliet), La Trappe, and American craft brewers Fulton (MN) and Whiner (IL).

In July 2018, Shmaltz opened 518 Craft, a new bar and tasting room in downtown Troy, NY. In late February 2019, Shmaltz will open a second tasting room at The Comedy Works in Saratoga Springs, NY. Shmaltz beers are available at 518 Craft and their Saratoga Springs tasting room as well as throughout Upstate New York at the best craft beer bars and retailers.