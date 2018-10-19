Shmaltz Brewing to Release Chanukah Beer and Jewbelation Anniversary Ale in Cans

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — As early as the 1970s and persevering through the current craft beer boom, brewing handcrafted specialty beers with undeniable passion and a diligence in sourcing premium local ingredients is considered nothing less than a high level art form. The last half-century of craft brewing has produced an astonishing number of U.S. breweries reinventing styles and sparking trends for the ever-evolving craft landscape. Upstate New York brewery Shmaltz Brewing Company has been in the game for 22 years skillfully navigating increased competition of 1087 breweries in 1996 growing to more than 6,500 in 2017. Today, it’s all about adapting. With the incredible popularity of cans, Shmaltz for the first time in its history debuts for the 2018 holiday season their official Chanukah beer in 12 oz. cans and the revered Jewbelation anniversary ale in 16 oz. cans. Both new recipes will be nationally available in more than 30 states as of November 1, 2018.

When Shmaltz started in Northern California in 1996, 22 oz. bottles were the superstar sampler for many of the best brewers and a crucial transition from 750 ml. champagne style bottles just a few years earlier. The brewery’s first He’brew creation, Genesis Ale, came in 22s, hand bottled, hand labeled and delivered out of founder Jeremy Cowan’s grandmothers’ Volvo. For the next 21.5 years, 22s continued to be the signature package for so many of Shmaltz’s beloved creations. As they ponder turning 22, the question arises of whether 2018 marks the death of The 22 oz. Bottle?

With an abundance of opportunities and just as many new challenges brewing in 2018, Shmaltz encourages craft beer aficionados to crack open a 16 oz. tall boy of Jewbelation 22 and enjoy the riches of their latest recipe for the Imperial Brown Ale. Collectively, we can find out if in fact The 22 oz. Bottle has run its course, and in the meantime, let’s rejoice with family and friends this holiday season with a delicious can of Jewbelation.

Two beers brewed only once a year for the holiday season, Shmaltz still produces the only Chanukah celebration beer in the world. Beer lovers can now revel in the chocolatey goodness of Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass the Beer (8% ABV) and savor the roasted caramel, nutty imperial brown ale Jewbelation 22 (11% ABV) in their newly designed 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans.

New Releases

Chanukah, Hanukkah…Pass the Beer — Dark Ale Brewed with Chocolate (12 oz. Cans, 4-Packs, 8% ABV)

Candles won’t be the only thing getting lit this year, with this chocolate bomb rounded out by a heady, earthy hop profile and vanilla notes. A triple brown ale, this Chanukah strong ale beautifully balances complex caramel roasted malts with a citrusy puckering all tied together for the perfect before or after dinner beer. No matter how you spell Chanukah, imbibers will be holding the official chosen beer for this holiday season.

Jewbelation 22 — Imperial Brown Ale (16 oz. cans, 11% ABV)

Mazel Tov — it’s a big beautiful bouncing brown ale! Shmaltz’s 15th version of its acclaimed seasonal Anniversary offering Jewbelation is quite the work of art. Playing off of surrealist Belgian painter René Magritte’s famous This Is Not A Pipe, Shmaltz’s new packaging allows the consumers to contemplate the notion, This is Not a 22oz Bottle. Jewbelation 22 is now exclusively available in 16 oz. cans. Creative and whimsical, Jewbelation 22® is yet another masterpiece in Shmaltz’s award-winning portfolio.

Jewbelation 22 eloquently balances 11 malts and 11 hops for a beer that’s perfect to drink now, cellar for future holiday festivities or bring to your next bottle share. Rising to a hefty 11% ABV, the alcohol feels more warming and welcoming than its percentage might suggest. A very complex anniversary ale worthy of being part of the Jewbelation family.

To Life… L’Chaim!

About Shmaltz Brewing Company

Founder and owner Jeremy Cowan established Shmaltz Brewing in San Francisco in 1996. The first 100 cases of He’brew Beer were hand-bottled and delivered throughout the Bay Area from the back of his Grandmother’s Volvo. Shmaltz Brewing now sells He’brew Beer across 30 states, through 40 wholesalers and in nearly 5,000 retailers.

After 17 years of being an outspoken cheerleader for contract brewing, Cowan and staff opened their own New York State production brewery in 2013 in Clifton Park, 10 minutes north of Albany. Shmaltz’s home boasts a 50-barrel brewhouse with 30,000 barrels of annual capacity and packages a diverse and tasty variety of core and seasonal favorites in 12 and 22-ounce bottles and kegs. The Shmaltz Tasting Room is open six days a week (Tues-Sun) and offers tours, barrel-aged previews, beer to- go, and special releases.

RateBeer.com ranked Shmaltz as one of the “Top 100 Brewers in the World” in 2013, and the brewery recently brought home 1 platinum, 10 gold and 6 silver medals from the World Beer Championships.

In the past several years, Shmaltz Brewing introduced its line of upstate New York focused farm beers under the 518/838 Craft brand name, acquired and rebranded the Alphabet City Brewing beers, and signed an exclusive licensing agreement with CBS for a series of Star Trek beers distributed through its sales network. In 2018, Shmaltz also signed a national sales and marketing partnership with Artisanal brands, who represents renowned brewers such as Bosteels (Triple Karmeliet), La Trappe, and American craft brewers Fulton (MN) and Whiner (IL).

