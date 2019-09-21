Shmaltz Brewing Partners with Gasko & Meyer for Upstate New York Distribution

TROY, N.Y. — Shmaltz Brewing Company is thrilled to announce it’s now working with a new Upstate New York distributor, Gasko & Meyer, Inc.. With local warehouses based one hour south of the Capital District in Kingston, NY, Gasko & Meyer, Inc. will service all of the 518 area code plus will add Western and Central New York from the upper Hudson Valley to Buffalo. The latest addition to Shmaltz’s network of distributors across the country, Gasko & Meyer, Inc. enhances the regional retail presence and draft availability of the award-winning craft beer line-up. Shmaltz teams up with Gasko & Meyer, Inc. to bring rejuvenated focus and attention to the Shmaltz brand throughout Upstate New York.

Shmaltz’s distribution growth throughout the country comes on the heels of returning to a contract-brewing model with outsourcing to Captain Lawrence Brewing Company in Westchester County in Elmsford, NY. Considered one of the true pioneers of craft beer in New York State, Captain Lawrence constantly innovates and evolves as part of the vanguard of the craft brewing scene. Shmaltz’s new autumn and winter beers listed below are released fresh off of Captain Lawrence’s brand spankin’ new canning line.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to work with Gasko & Meyer, Inc,” says Jeremy Cowan, Founder of Shmaltz Brewing Company. “They have wholeheartedly embraced our craft beer portfolio and are as excited as we are about growing our presence here in our home market of Upstate New York, which has a booming craft beer scene. The entire family at Gasko & Meyer, Inc. has welcomed our brand and you can feel the level of enthusiasm from everyone in the company. We look forward to this exciting chapter of our growth with them.”

“I’m a longtime fan of Shmaltz Brewing,” says Bruce Nober, Sales Manager at Gasko & Meyer, Inc.. “I’ve been extremely impressed with their award-winning portfolio over the years. Shmaltz is a standout brewery that brews everything the modern beer drinker could want: true craft lagers, barrel aged imperials, iconic holiday releases and hops hops hops. Something for everyone!”

In Troy, New York, 518 CRAFT and The Shmaltz Shop is the brewery’s home base and official tasting room for its acclaimed lineup of beers and special events such as Troy Restaurant Week, Troy Night Out, Running Club, barrel aged beer launches, and more. Located off of Monument Square at 200 Broadway in downtown Troy, NY, 518 CRAFT showcases the breadth of Shmaltz’s portfolio including its latest seasonals, annual favorites, and vintage beers from their private archive. An extensive list of craft products are available, for both onsite tastings and to-go purchases. For Troy Restaurant Week, 518 Craft will serve fresh from the Troy Farmer’s Market locally grown and produced apples, honey, and bread from The Placid Baker.

Please see the beer descriptions for Shmaltz’s new autumn lineup and winter beers now available for pre-order below:



Now Available:

Funky Blender #1

The first release in the series, Funky Blender #1® is a hand picked blend of five ales aged in rye whiskey, bourbon and cabernet barrels. The result is a delicious and funky amber sour ale. Small batch, draft-only — limited to only 75 sixtles for the entire country.

Hop Momma IPA

A hazy and juicy New England-style IPA brewed with peach, apricot and a hint of habanero. Hop Momma IPA® won a Gold Medal at World Beer Championships.

Apples & Honey

A custom blend of raw apple cider and mead from Redstone Meadery, Apples & Honey is crafted especially for the Jewish New Year. Shmaltz wishes everyone a sweet and productive Rosh Hashanah for 2019 with this extra special limited-edition autumn release.

Available for Pre-Order

Shmaltz Brewing introduces a new and easy way to pre-order their award-winning and much beloved Hanukkah beer as well as two rare barrel aged sour draft-only offerings:

Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer

Candles won’t be the only thing getting lit this year, with this chocolate bomb rounded out by a heady, earthy hop profile and vanilla notes. A triple brown ale, this Chanukah strong ale beautifully balances complex caramel roasted malts with a citrusy puckering all tied together for the perfect before or after dinner beer. No matter how you spell Chanukah, imbibers will be holding the official chosen beer for this holiday season.

Funky Blender #3

A super limited draft-only 10% ABV barrel aged sour mash-up of Bittersweet Lenny’s R.I.P.A., Bock Bock, and St. Lenny’s.

Mazel Tov Cocktail

Let the 23rd Anniversary Holiday Extravaganza begin! Mazel Tov Cocktail® is an extremely limited draft-only release featuring a select blend of barrel aged ales – Dark, Tart, Tasty!

For detailed information regarding Shmaltz’s new pre-order system, please visit:

shmaltzbrewing.com/production-order-form

About Gasko & Meyer, Inc.

Gasko & Meyer, Inc. has been the proud distributor of fine beverages for over 79 Years. Our warehouse and offices are located in Lake Huntington, NY. We currently distribute our fine beverages to the Hudson Valley, Catskill Region, and the Albany and Binghamton areas. Gasko and Meyer, Inc. is a fourth generation, family owned and operated business that offers their customers a friendly and dependable service. We take pride in distributing a fine variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to over 1200 customers.

About Shmaltz Brewing Company

Founder and owner Jeremy Cowan established Shmaltz Brewing in San Francisco in 1996. The first 100 cases of He’brew Beer were hand-bottled and delivered throughout the Bay Area from the back of his Grandmother’s Volvo. Shmaltz Brewing now sells across 25 states, through 40 wholesalers and in nearly 5,000 retailers. RateBeer.com ranked Shmaltz as one of the “Top 100 Brewers in the World” in 2013, and the brewery recently brought home 1 platinum, 10 gold and 6 silver medals from the World Beer Championships. In the past several years, Shmaltz Brewing introduced its line of upstate New York focused farm beers under the 518/838 Craft brand name, acquired and rebranded the Alphabet City Brewing beers, and signed an exclusive licensing agreement with CBS for a series of Star Trek beers distributed through its sales network. In 2018, Shmaltz also signed a national sales and marketing partnership with Artisanal brands, who represents renowned brewers such as Bosteels (Triple Karmeliet), La Trappe, and American craft brewer Whiner (IL). In July 2018, Shmaltz opened 518 Craft, a new bar and tasting room in downtown Troy, NY. Shmaltz beers are available at 518 Craft as well as throughout Upstate New York at the best craft beer bars and retailers.