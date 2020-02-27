Shipyard Brewing’s Chamberlain Pale Ale Returns in Celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial

PORTLAND, Maine — Shipyard Brewing is celebrating Maine’s 200th Birthday by returning Chamberlain Pale Ale to shelves on April 1. An old favorite of Shipyard Brewing fans, Chamberlain is a classic English Style Ale named for Mainer and civil war hero, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain.

This Bicentennial Edition of the cult-favorite pale ale comes in a four-pack. Each 16 oz. can in the 4-pack is distinctively decorated by local artists and features commemorative label art that celebrates Maine’s rocky coast, Maine’s shipbuilding industry, Maine’s natural landscape, and Maine’s culture of outdoor recreation.

In March of 1820, Maine seceded from Massachusetts to keep a delicate balance negotiated for the Missouri Compromise. Throughout 2020, organizations across the state are celebrating the anniversary of our statehood in their own unique ways through the Maine200 Bicentennial Commission.

Shipyard Brewing is celebrating by bringing together locally sourced malts and hops to brew a dry crisp ale with an aromatic finish. With inspiration drawn from a Maine hero, label art featuring local artists, and all Maine-grown ingredients, it’s the perfect beer to raise to the State of Maine.

“When our team suggested bringing Chamberlain back for the bicentennial I was immediately behind the idea. There is no better brand for us to re-release as a thank you to the people of Maine,” said Shipyard Owner Fred Forsley. “Chamberlain is going to be leading the charge toward both a new century for the state and new decade for the country.”

Shipyard’s original Chamberlain Ale packaging featured a painted portrait of Joshua Chamberlain by local artist Ken Hendrickson. Hendrickson is currently creating a commemorative poster and T-shirt design of the original artwork to help recognize Chamberlain’s impact on Maine. The new limited-edition can label designs continue the use of local talent. The cans feature work by local Illustrator Marty Braun, local Photographer Ben Williamson, and graphic artists Robert Cochran and Erich Olsen.

About Shipyard Brewing Company

Shipyard Brewing Company is a family-owned and operated brewery that first introduced their beer to audiences at Federal Jack’s in 1992.?In 1994, Shipyard officially opened its first brewery in Portland, Maine.?A quarter-century later, Shipyard has become the largest brewery in Maine, and the fourth largest in New England, with over 20 varieties of beer offered.