Sheetz and Evil Genius Release New Vanilla Cappuccino Beer

Altoona, PA – Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced the release of a new, limited-edition vanilla cappuccino craft beer dubbed ‘Project Vanilla Shteam Machine.’ The second craft beer brewed in partnership with Evil Genius Beer Company, the beer will go on sale at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd and will be available at 58 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania.

Brewed with Sheetz’s vanilla cappuccino, this new cream ale has a light vanilla flavor with subtle coffee notes and a delicate hop aroma. Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Vanilla Shteam Machine will retail for only $7.99. Each store will carry a very limited supply of 4-packs which will be available while supplies last. The beer will not be restocked once sold out.

“We are excited to partner once again with Evil Genius Beer Company,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “Our first craft beer collaboration, Project Brewberry Muffinz, sold out in just five days. We anticipate similar customer demand for this limited-edition beer that will only be available while supplies last.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Sheetz for our second craft beer collaboration,” said Luke Bowen, Owner at Evil Genius Beer Company. “Sheetz is an amazing family run and independent business that cares and is supportive of other local companies and breweries in the areas they reside in.”

Following Sheetz’s policy regarding face masks, Sheetz is requiring all non-vaccinated individuals wear a face covering while inside its stores. Sheetz is focused on continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk through its doors as the top priority. Sheetz encourages social distancing in its stores, conducts employee well-checks prior to every shift and carries out enhanced daily cleaning and sanitization protocols with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.

About Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) and pumps out over 12,000 barrels of 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. This makes the brewers on front street the 223rd highest producing brewery in the country and the second largest in the city of Philadelphia.

For More Information:

https://www.sheetz.com/beerproject