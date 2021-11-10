Settle Down Easy Brewing Expands to Fairfax County, VA

Oakton, Virginia – Settle Down Easy Brewing Co., celebrated their third anniversary November 6, 2021 and during the celebration announced the expansion to a second Fairfax County location. The NEW brewery is expected to open in late spring of 2022 and called Settle Down Easy’s – Oakton Tasting Room located in Oakton VA, and will be the town’s first brewery, housing a one-barrel brew house. SDE’s second location will offer a curated wine and cider menu, and artisanal food pairings through an exclusive partnership with The Fermented Pig.

The new 4,000-square-foot, 80-seat tasting room aims to become a community staple, celebrating local purveyors and businesses as well as providing an upscale yet relaxing atmosphere for customers to enjoy.

Settle Down Easy Brewing Co.’s original location in Falls Church/Merrifield opened in November 2018 with a high-quality and approachable selection of craft beers and seasonal varietals. Now, three years later, the brand will expand to include this new addition in Oakton.

“We experienced wonderful success following our initial opening, and even throughout the global pandemic we were able to expand our customer base through our to-go program,” said Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. owner Frank R. Kuhns. “We are thrilled to open a new location in Oakton and really integrate our concept with the many incredible local food and beverage producers in the area.” The Fermented Pig, a family-owned business that specializes in artisan meats and charcuterie, will partner with Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. to open their first brick and mortar located inside SDE’s Oakton Tasting Room. The seasonal “farm to fork” menu will offer artisanal paninis, fresh salads, local cheeses, charcuterie, entrees and more – all sourced from local suppliers within 100 miles of the tasting room. In addition to the food offerings, Settle Down Easy Brewing Co.’s flagship brews, SDE Oakton Tasting Room will feature a rotating selection of taps from other Fairfax County breweries, as well as local ciders on tap and a curated wine list.

The new tasting room is expected to open in late spring of 2022 in Hunter Mill Plaza, at the intersection of Route 123/Chain Bridge Road and Hunter Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia.

About Settle Down Easy Brewing

A 5-barrel brewhouse located in Fairfax County, opened in November 2018, and offers some of the highest quality handcrafted beer in Northern Virginia. The brewery, named after a Grateful Dead lyric, found national fame after winning a gold medal at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend Oregon. The team is committed to expanding their flagship beers; moreover, pushing the envelope of experimental varieties.

About the Fermented Pig

The Plante family started The Fermented Pig to pursue our shared passions for food, healthful local living and creativity. We work closely with the very best local farms and producers to bring you flavors that are second to none. We are “local for local”. We look forward to serving our hometown customers Joshua, Nell and Winnie Plante, Founders.

For More Information:

https://settledowneasybrewing.com