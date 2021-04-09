Seedstock Brewery to Begin Distribution of Signature Eastern European Beers

Denver brewery’s new canning line will allow six-pack sales from taproom and local distribution

DENVER – Seedstock Brewery (3610 W Colfax Ave.) will begin distributing canned six packs of two of its flagship beers, the Czech Pilsner and Bohemian Dunkel, thanks to its new canning line. The canning line will be installed in late April, allowing six-packs to be sold directly from the brewery starting April 24. Seedstock Brewery hopes to begin distribution at local liquor stores starting in May.

“The market had been asking for cans from us for a couple of years now, and, coupled with the need to diversify taproom sales due to COVID-19, we felt now was the right time to invest in a canning system,” said Seedstock Owner Ron Abbott. “We love the small footprint of the canning line we’re getting from a company that is also based here in Colorado. It seemed to be a great ‘first step’ solution into the distribution market.”

Seedstock Brewery invested in a local canning line, Wild Goose Filling’s Gosling, an automated entry-level craft beverage canning line. They will eventually release four packs of cans as well. They are eying local liquor stores around Denver.

“The style of beers we brew are perfect for cans – they’re highly approachable, back-to-basic beers that are made to be drank outside in the Colorado sunshine,” said Abbott.

Seedstock Brewery also recently installed a Fillmore bottling system. For its fifth anniversary in April, the brewery released a two-pack of 22-oz bombers: Trippin’ with Grandma, an aged Belgian, and Grandpa’s Pipe, a never-before-released smoked beer.

About Seedstock Brewery

Seedstock Brewery, founded in 2016, crafts straightforward beer for folks who like to drink it. Led by one guiding principle – to brew the best tasting beer we can – we draw on our old-world, family brewing roots dating back to the 19th century to create great craft beers. Eschewing trend and pageantry in favor of a heartland work ethic and ingenuity, our barrels pour uniquely American beers that just taste good. We took home our first Great American Beer Festival medal in 2020 in the historical category, winning a silver medal for our Gratzer. For more information, stop by our brewery on West Colfax in Denver, Colorado or visit https://seedstockbrewery.com.

