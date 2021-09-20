Second Self’s Molé Porter Returns for Fall & Winter

ATLANTA, Georgia – Second Self Beer Co. — the Atlanta craft beverage incubator behind award-winning beers and brands like Rudi’s Hard Seltzer and CBD-infused sparkling water Cirrus — announces the return of the brewery’s beloved seasonal Molé Porter (6.5% ABV), a spiced chocolate porter brewed with chiles, cinnamon, cloves and cocoa nibs. The fan-favorite is available on draft and in cans at the Westside taproom (1317 Logan Circle Northwest) today with distribution throughout Georgia and Alabama forthcoming. Later this winter, Second Self will release four limited-time-only variations of the porter on draft in the taproom – Coffee, Vanilla, Coconut and S’Mores.

Crafted to be enjoyed throughout fall and winter, the Molé Porter recipe is inspired by Cofounder and Beer Architect Jason Santamaria’s family recipe of Oaxacan molé sauce and has been a staple in Second Self’s seasonal line-up for over three years. The beer features a bold and robust flavor featuring California, pasella and chipotle chiles with notes of cinnamon, cloves and cocoa nibs. The ingredients come together to create a unique and distinctive spiced chocolate porter. Pairings for Molé Porter include smoked pork or beef tacos, hearty stews & chilis, gruyere cheese and savory chocolate desserts.

Second Self’s Molé Porter can be purchased on draft or in cans starting today through early May 2022 at the Westside tasting room and in shops, bars and restaurants throughout Georgia and Alabama in the following weeks.

ABOUT SECOND SELF BEER COMPANY

Second Self’s Cofounders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014, and since then the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Second Self’s beers are all 100% vegan and brewed with fresh ingredients like blue ginger, lemongrass, lime and fresh guava (never dried ingredients or extracts), and their team has been inspired by a variety of beer styles, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, A.T.aLe, Havana Night, Game Night IPA and more. Their Westside brewery, located at 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta, GA, is open to the public for tastings on Wednesday through Sunday, and event info can be found here. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine and many more.

https://secondselfbeer.com