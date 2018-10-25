Second Self Beer Releases Gin-Inspired ‘Junipa’ Beer

ATLANTA — Second Self Beer Company, the craft brewery based in Atlanta, Georgia, will release its cold weather seasonal Junipa (6.4% ABV) this November. A spruce beer inspired by gin, Junipa returns in 2018 with a new recipe, featuring ingredients such as juniper and rosemary.

Available through February, the beer is brewed with citrusy Amarillo and Cascade hops, spruce tips, juniper, and rosemary, and then dry-hopped with aromatics mirroring the classic flavors of gin. Suggested pairings for Junipa include braised short ribs, herb chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts, sharp cheeses, fire pits, and roasted marshmallows.

Junipa will be available on draft at Second Self’s taproom in Atlanta (1317 Logan Circle NW), and on draft and in cans in bars and restaurants throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama beginning next month. The festive can artwork was designed by graphic illustrator Tex Grubbs.

ABOUT SECOND SELF BEER COMPANY

Second Self’s co-founders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014, and since then the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Second Self’s beers are brewed with fresh ingredients like blue ginger, lemongrass, lime, and fresh guava (never dried ingredients or extracts), and their team has been inspired by a variety of beer styles, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, ATaLe, Havana Night, MIG: Margarita in Gose, and more. Their Westside brewery, located at 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta, GA, is open to the public for tastings on Thursday – Sunday and event info can be found here.