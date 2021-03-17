Second Self Beer Co. to Release Havana Night Guava Sour

ATLANTA — Second Self Beer Co., the craft brewery based in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood, announces the return of its popular seasonal beer Havana Night (4.4% ABV) on Friday, March 19. Now with more sweetness, more tartness and more guava than ever before, this sour beer has a new and improved taste compared to previous versions.

First launched in 2018, Havana Night is inspired by Co-founder Jason Santamaria’s Cuban heritage and is a Second Self staple in warmer months. The beer’s flavor captures the essence of fresh guava found in Cuban desserts and savory dishes, as it is fermented with fresh pink guava puree for a sour, yet refreshing citrus finish and soft pink hue. Suggested pairings include Cuban sandwiches, sweet plantains, watermelon salad and goat cheese.

“Since I was a kid, guava has always been one of my favorite fruits, so I hold Havana Night close to my heart,” says Co-founder Jason Santamaria. “This year, we’ve made some improvements in the brewing process to bring you the same beer that you already know and love with the perfect amount of sweet-tart taste.”

Beginning this weekend, Havana Night can be found on draft and in cans at Second Self’s taproom; plus it’s distributed across Georgia through United Distributors, Alabama through Pinnacle Imports and South Carolina through Breakthru Beverage Group and for the first time, in Puerto Rico through Craft Beer Puerto Rico. The beverage incubator also plans to launch a series of various Havana Night flavors including pineapple, passionfruit and more this summer.

Second Self Beer Co.

1317 Logan Circle NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30318

www.secondselfbeer.com

Second Self Beer Co. – As one of the first Latinx breweries in Georgia co-owned by Cuban American Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle, Second Self first released its highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014. Since then, the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Their no-compromise approach to both ingredients and technique ensures a quality craft product, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, A.T.aLe, Havana Night, Molé Porter, and more. With hemp-infused sparkling water Cirrus (released in 2019), Rudi’s Hard Seltzer (released in 2020), and other beverages in the works, Second Self is on track to become a one-stop beverage incubator in Atlanta. The Westside brewery (located at 1317 Logan Circle NW) is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, with various events and specials offered throughout the week. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine, and many more.