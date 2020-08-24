Second Self Beer Co. and My Abuelas Food Collaborate on La Fría Caribbean Lager

ATLANTA– With all that 2020 has thrown at us, it’s safe to assume most of us need a good excuse to chill out. Atlanta’s Second Self Beer Co. just unveiled the perfect craft beer to do so – La Fría Caribbean Lager.

Inspired by the sultry vibes and sandy beaches of Puerto Rico, La Fría (“The Cold One”) was created in collaboration with My Abuelas Food Puerto Rican restaurant to enjoy with friends and family at socially distanced gatherings throughout the year.

“My family is Cuban and food is a big part of my life. Creating a beer that pairs well with the rich cuisine of my heritage has always been something I’ve wanted to do,” says Jason Santamaria, co-founder and chief beer architect at Second Self Beer Co. “When I met Luis Martinez (owner of My Abuelas Food) and tasted his Puerto Rican dishes that are similar to what I grew up with, I knew we were a great match. We’ve spent over a year creating La Fría, and the result is crisp, approachable and clean. Its flavor profile is complex enough to satisfy a hardcore craft beer fan but mellow enough that even a macro-beer drinker will like it. Plus, at only 4.5% ABV, you can enjoy it responsibly all day.”

One thing you’ll notice about La Fría is the departure from Second Self’s standard can art.

“We wanted to create a standout look for these. It was important we worked with a Puerto Rican artist as well, so we enlisted Lisette Correa (@arrrtaddict) to create a tropical, ‘80s feel. She nailed it – it’s such appropriate packaging for La Fría,” says Santamaria.

Currently on tap at Second Self’s Westside taproom, La Fría 12-ounce cans will be ready for take-home festivities starting Friday, August 28. Look for it in stores, restaurants and bars throughout Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in September. La Fría will also see distribution in Puerto Rico. Check Second Self’s Facebook page for details on special launch events in the upcoming weeks.

About Second Self Beer Co.

Second Self Co-founders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle first released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014. Since then, the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into markets across Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Their no-compromise approach to both ingredients and technique ensures a quality craft product, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, A.T.aLe, Havana Night, Molé Porter, and more. With hemp-infused sparkling water Cirrus (released in 2019), Rudi’s Hard Seltzer (released in 2020), and other beverages in the works, Second Self is on track to become a one-stop beverage incubator in Atlanta. The Westside brewery (located at 1317 Logan Circle NW) is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, with various events and specials offered throughout the week. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine, and many more.