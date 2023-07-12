Second Chance Beer Company to Release Pride Pilsner for San Diego Pride Festival

San Diego, California – Second Chance Beer Company will release Pride Pilsner for San Diego Pride’s 2023 Pride Festival this weekend. The 4.5% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) beer from the “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup” brewery, which serves as an official beer sponsor of the event, will be available exclusively at the festival in Balboa Park on Saturday and Sunday. Second Chance Co-Founder/CEO Virginia Morrison and Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez made the announcement.

Pride Pilsner will be served in cans at several kiosks throughout the festival grounds at Martson Point, which is located at 6th Avenue and Laurel Street.One hundred percent of the proceeds from Pride Pilsner sales will be donated back to San Diego Pride to support its year-round LGBTQ education programs and philanthropic work.

The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. both days.

“There truly is nothing like Pride weekend in San Diego,” Morrison said. “The levels of joy and happiness of the hundreds of thousands of people who celebrate this great tradition every year is contagious, inspiring, and simply wonderful. We are so proud to be a part of this special tradition. San Diego isn’t just America’s Finest City, it’s America’s Most Inclusive City.”

Morrison founded the San Diego Brewers Guild’sDiversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in 2019. She also serves as Co-Chair of the DEI Committee of theBrewers Association, a national organization thatpromotes and protects small and independent American brewers, their craft beers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts.

“We are honored to have a local company like Second Chance join us for San Diego Pride as a truly authentic partner in supporting our LGBTQ community,” Lopez said. “There is nothing quite like San Diego pride and there is nothing quite like San Diego craft beer, so it’s very exciting to work together this year to say the least.”

Cans for Pride Pilsner were donated by Canworks, while Brewers Supply Group donated ingredients for the beer.

Second Chance’s distribution has been expanding throughout Southern California in 2023, including to the Coachella music festival for the first time. Beer from Second Chance now can be found at San Diego International Airport, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and Dodger Stadium. In August it will be available throughout Disneyland.

About Second Chance Beer Company:

Second Chance Beer Company was founded in September 2015 by Marty Mendiola and Virginia Morrison. The San Diego-based, award-winning craft brewery has a brewery and tasting room in Carmel Mountain Ranch and a beer lounge and tasting room in North Park. Its beer also can be found in restaurants, bars and retailers in San Diego County, Orange County, and throughout Arizona. In addition to making award-winning beer and being one of the fewer than 3% of U.S. breweries lead by a female, Second Chance’s mission is to give pups a second chance through support of dog rescues.Since the company’s inception in 2015, the brewery has donated more than $322,000 to dog rescues and the communities it serves.The Second Chance Team is proud to offer a diverse menu of craft beers, beer cocktails, and non-alcoholic options to ensure their tasting rooms are spaces where everyone is welcome to form connections, share stories, and champion good deeds

For More Information:

