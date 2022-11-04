Second Chance Beer Company to Release Frosty the Hazeman Hazy IPA on Friday

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company is releasing its Frosty the Hazeman Hazy IPA on draft and in cans on Friday for the third straight year. The winter-themed beer will be available at Second Chance’s Carmel Mountain and North Park tasting rooms, as well as all Total Wine & More locations throughout San Diego County.

All four packs, cases, and kegs sold out just prior to the Christmas holiday the last two years.

Frosty the Hazeman has a 6.5% ABV and includes Amarillo, Citric, and Mosaic hops. It has tastes of (Christmas) pine, (sugar) plums, and fig(gy pudding). The artwork was originally designed by Second Chance Operations Manager Andy Richards, and it was updated this year to include Frosty’s pup, Chuck.

“If the last two years is any indication, we expect Frosty to fly off the shelves faster than reindeer once again,” Co-Founder and CEO Virginia Morrison said. “It’s great tasting, fun at parties, and pairs well with your favorite holiday cookies.”

Second Chance recently partnered with the San Diego Gulls to create Blue Line Blonde Ale that is available at Pechanga Arena for the 2022-23 season. Earlier in 2022, Second Chance was selected as the exclusive California brewer for Death Row West Coast IPA, a beer that pays tribute to the 30th Anniversary of Death Row Records.

Second Chance, a brewery with the mission to “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup”, celebrated its seventh anniversary in August. In its time co-founders Morrison and Marty Mendiola have donated more than $25,000 to local dog rescues The Animal Pad and Second Chance Dog Rescue, as well as Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert, Arizona. One percent of all sales of the two year-round beers, New Day West Coast Style IPA and Buddy Lager, goes toward these dog rescue partners.

Since inception, Second Chance has also facilitated new homes for nearly 100 dogs through adoption events at its tasting rooms and Morrison’s and Mendiola’s fostering efforts.

