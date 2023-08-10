Second Chance Beer Company to Release Dawg Daze West Coast IPA for 8th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Second Chance Beer Company, the “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup” brewery, will celebrate its eighth anniversary with the release of Dawg Daze West Coast IPA on Saturday, September 9. The beer is being made in collaboration with San Clemente’s Artifex Brewing Company. Second Chance Co-Founder and CEO Virginia Morrison made the announcement.

Dawg Daze, which will be available on draft and in 16-oz cans, has a 6.0% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and a blend of Citra, Mosaic, and Strata hops. The beer will be available exclusively at Second Chance’s Carmel Mountain brewery on September 9 – with doors opening at 12:00 noon – before being added to its North Park taproom lineup the following day. Four packs of 16-oz cans will also be available at Trader Joe’s and Total Wine & More locations throughout San Diego and Orange Counties.

“This very modern West Coast IPA is perhaps Brewmaster Marty Mendiola’s best work to date,” Morrison said. “It was a labor of love for him, as is every Second Chance beer, but this one is extra special because it celebrates an important milestone for the brewery as a whole and the professional and personal growth of all the individuals who have made Second Chance so successful all these years.”

On July 30, it was announced that Second Chance Beer Company was voted as one of San Diego’sBest Craft Breweries in The San Diego Union-Tribune’s 2023 Readers Poll. Only 10 made the list.

As part of the anniversary celebration, a beer-and-wine pairing dinner will be held on September 9 at 6:00 p.m. The three-course curated meal features selections fromO’Brien’s Pub Executive Chef Tyson Blake, Second Chance beer, and wine from Escondido’sMia Marie Vineyards. Mendiola and winemaker Kiara Boccia-Fenlason will both be on hand to discuss the paired beverages. Tickets are available on eventbritehere, with “early dawg” pricing of $55 through August 15. Tickets are $65 after that date. The event includes doggie bags for guests who bring their pups.

Part of the proceeds from the anniversary beer-and-wine pairing dinner, like all Second Chance events, will benefit local dog rescues likeThe Animal Pad and Second Chance Dog Rescue. Since its 2015 opening, Second Chance Beer Company has donated more than $400,000 to local dog rescues and has facilitated new homes for more than 160 dogs through adoption events at its tasting rooms. Second Chance’s annual marquee fundraising event Pupapalooza will take place May 18, 2024.

Second Chance was founded by Morrison and Mendiola. The brewery started with five employees and three beers, and now has 28 employees with 19 beers at both of its tasting rooms. Second Chance’s Beer Lounge in North Park opened in 2017.

Second Chance’s distribution has been expanding throughout Southern California in 2023, including to the Coachella music festival for the first time. Beer from Second Chance now can be found at San Diego International Airport, San Diego Zoo, and Dodger Stadium. Beginning August 29, core beer Fistful of Gummies will be available on draft at Disney California Adventure Park.

Artifex Brewing Company’s “Artifex on Freeman” recently opened in Oceanside off the Vista Way exit of the 5 freeway.

