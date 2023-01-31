Second Chance Beer Company to Release ‘All I Want’ Kolsch in Honor of Black History Month

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company has collaborated with the All My Friends Are Rappers brand for the second year in a row to brew All I Want, a hoppy Kolsch style beer available beginning Friday in honor of the upcoming Black History Month. The mission of the limited release is to develop more awareness and educational opportunities in the craft beer industry for underrepresented communities.

All I Want, which will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-oz cans, is 4.6% alcohol by volume (ABV) and contains a citrus zest hop aroma along with a crisp malt finish. Head Brewer Marty Mendiola initially worked with All My Friends Are Rappers Executive Director Kemet Ackee last January to create the beer. Ackee is a San Diego native and nine-year Army veteran, who also is a member of Second Chance’s brewing, brand ambassador, and beertender teams.

All My Friends Are Rappers was founded by Ackee in 2020 after he retired from the Army and returned to San Diego from Fort Bragg, N.C. The company’s mission is to promote positivity, self-expression, creativity, and talent throughout the community.

“I thank Second Chance for giving me the opportunity to work in an industry I love while supporting my other passions of inclusivity and art,” Ackee said. “I am excited to bring this beer back to the community after its inaugural run in 2022 and celebrate all that is good in our communities.”

An All I Want launch party featuring local musical talent will be held Saturday at Second Chance’s Carmel Mountain brewery and taproom from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Scheduled to perform are Cali the Dreamer,Drecat,Ric Scales, and more. Ackee himself will also perform, going by the name Calikresh while on stage. An open ‘mic session will follow the scheduled artists.

The afternoon also includes a pong tournament ($20 entry fee) with cash prizes, as well as food fromDa Good Vibes and Willie Wingz.

“It is really special when we can collaborate with one of our own team members who founded a brand that aligns so closely with Second Chance Beer Company’s commitment to inclusivity,” Second Chance Co-Founder and CEO Virgniia Morrison said. “We hope All I Want can inspire people of all backgrounds to get involved in our great craft beer industry here in San Diego. This limited-release beer is a celebration of the Black community and really the power of all our communities when we realize there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

Second Chance is located at 15378 Avenue of Science. All I Want also will be available at Second Chance’s North Park tasting room at 4045 30th Street.

https://www.secondchancebeer.com