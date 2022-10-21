Second Chance Beer Company Partners with San Diego Gulls to Release Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company has partnered with the San Diego Gulls, the minor league affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, to create Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale for the 2022-23 season at Pechanga Arena. The light, crisp American Blonde Ale (4.8% ABV) will be available at the team’s home opener tomorrow. For Friday home games only, it will be featured as the $5 beer promotion.

The beer, which has a hint of malt, is also available on tap and in cans at both Second Chance taprooms in Carmel Mountain and North Park.

The can is wrapped in a distinct blue color and features iconic Gulls imagery. The wordmark “Gulls” pays homage to the first version of the team that debuted in 1966 in the Western Hockey League. The blue line in hockey marks the start to a team’s offensive zone.

“Second Chance Beer Company and the Gulls scored big in this partnership, with the Blue Line Blonde Ale as the new Friday Night Special, championing more local craft beer at Pechanga Arena,” said Second Chance CEO Virginia Morrison. “Second Chance is grateful to brew a crushable, easy-drinking beer bearing the Gulls’ name. We aim to make them – and the fans – proud.”

“We’re excited to partner with Second Chance Beer Company to bring fans a high-quality, local product that can be enjoyed when cheering on the Gulls,” said Matt Savant, San Diego Gulls President of Business Operations. “The Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale delivers a premium San Diego beer to hockey fans all season long.”

About Second Chance Beer Company:

Second Chance Beer Company was founded in September 2015 by Marty Mendiola and Virginia Morrison. The San Diego-based, award-winning craft brewery has a brewery and tasting room in Carmel Mountain Ranch and a beer lounge and tasting room in North Park. Its beer also can be found in restaurants, bars and retailers in San Diego County, Orange County and throughout Arizona. In addition to making award-winning beer, Second Chance’s mission is to give pups a second chance through support of dog rescues. The Second Chance Team is proud to offer a diverse menu of craft beers, hard seltzers, beer cocktails, and non-alcoholic options to ensure their tasting rooms are spaces where everyone is welcome to form connections, share stories, and champion good deeds.

