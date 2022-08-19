Second Chance Beer Company Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Release of New Day IPA

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company will celebrate its seventh anniversary with the release of New Day IPA, a West Coast-style IPA that will be available on tap and in cans beginning Saturday, August 27. A party will be held that day from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. at its Carmel Mountain brewery and taproom. Co-Founder and CEO Virginia Morrison made the announcement.

New Day IPA has a 6.5% ABV and will be a year-round core beer. It has notes of berries and citrus peel, along with a whisper of pine, from Citra, Mosaic, and Talus hops.

The dog-friendly anniversary party is free to attend. VIP packages include an anniversary hat, t-shirt, and four pack of New Day IPA 16-ounce cans. They are available for $51 and can be purchasedhere. The festivities include a charity cornhole tournament with an entry fee of $20 per team of two. The price includes one pint of beer per person. Sign-ups are now openhere.

Second Chance donates a portion of all sales to San Diego dog rescuesThe Animal Pad and Second Chance Dog Rescue, as well as Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue in Mesa, Arizona.

“Seven years is an auspicious number associated with luck and reminds us how fortunate we’ve been to have such amazing support from the community that has helped us give so many pups a second chance through adoption events and fundraisers supporting dog rescues,” Morrison said. “The launch of our new West Coast-style IPA, New Day, also reminds us that every day is a second chance to continue making award-winning beer and using it to get pups their forever homes.”

Second Chance Beer Company, founded in 2015 by Morrison and her husband Marty Mendiola, has donated more than $25,000 to local dog rescues since it opened and facilitated new homes for nearly 100 dogs through adoption events at its tasting rooms. The brewery started with five employees and three beers, and now has 21 employees and 19 beers at both of its tasting rooms. Second Chance’s Beer Lounge in North Park opened in 2017.

The anniversary party will feature a special bar serving a barrel-aged version of its Glorious Golden Ale, a Gold Medal Winner at the California Craft Beer Cup in 2019, that will only be sold that day. There is also a late-night happy hour from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. with $6 pints of select beers and music provided by DJ C-Riz.

Other fundraising events held at Second Chance include the dog adoption extravaganza Pupapalooza (the third-annual edition will take place May 20, 2023); Stretch First, Drink Second yoga sessions; Paint Your Pet; Adopt First, Drink Second dog adoption events; and Comedy Nights at the North Park Beer Lounge.

For More Information:

https://www.secondchancebeer.com