SeaWorld San Diego & Mike Hess Brewing Collab for New Exclusive Park Release: Emperor Hazy IPA

SAN DIEGO, California – What an honor to celebrate with SeaWorld San Diego the opening of what USA Today dubbed ‘one of the most anticipated coasters of 2022’. Emperor, the tallest, fastest, and longest floor-less dive coaster in the state is set to open at SeaWorld San Diego to the public on Saturday, March 12th!

We created this all-new limited-release beer to be available only at SeaWorld San Diego; it’s available in draft and cans around the park starting this week. In addition to the great taste, guests can feel good about their beverage selection. SeaWorld has partnered with Penguins International (an organization that focuses on penguin awareness and the conservation needs of this special aquatic bird) and is donating not only a portion of merch sales but a portion of the proceeds from Emperor Hazy IPA to that organization.

“I am excited for the opportunities that partnerships like this can do to enhance the experience for our guests, and what a better time as we launch California’s first floorless dive coaster,“ said Jim Lake, SeaWorld Park President. “This partnership allows us to spotlight the ride, the amazing species it is named after, and support a cause-focused on penguin conservation, education, and research efforts. Mike Hess is a great friend of SeaWorld and we look forward to our continued relationship.”

Emperor Hazy IPA is a 7.0% ABV delicious and citrus-forward Hazy India Pale Ale, a relatively new style of IPA in which the vast majority of the hops added to the beer are added at the very end of brewing, leaving all the bitterness out, and causing two desirable effects: first, a massive, citrusy aroma from the beer and, second, an interaction between the hop and grains creating a smooth hazy appearance to the beer. Emperor Hazy IPA is crafted with water, barley, wheat, and oats, as well as Citra, Mosaic and Cascade hops. And, like all Mike Hess Brewing’s beers, Emperor Hazy IPA is crafted to reduce gluten, so even guests who are gluten-intolerant may enjoy this ale.

SeaWorld and Mike Hess Brewing have partnered on custom brews for the park since 2015. The first, a fruit-forward IPA was created with the addition of real grapefruit juice to our Solis IPA brand. Can you guess which one? That’s right! That beer, SeaWorld Solis, was an instant hit with guests and after its limited time at SeaWorld, we relaunched it at our own-premise, cans and draft as your favorite… Grapefruit Solis—it was our number one brand for over two years.

“It’s such an incredible opportunity to partner with an organization like SeaWorld, simultaneously an iconic San Diego brand as well as one so focused on their incredible work in protecting and preserving marine species, said Mike Hess, Founder and Chief Brewing Officer of Mike Hess Brewing. “The Mike Hess team is thrilled to be not only a part of the new coaster’s launch but to be aligned with another organization also doing much good. We’re very proud of this beer and hope it only enhances what’s sure to be an amazing day at the park.”

SeaWorld has brought back the popular SoCal Pass for only $10 per month for a limited time. Pass holders get early access to Emperor the ride which opens to the public on March 12th.

