Seattle’s Pike Brewing Releases The Long Dark Barrel-Aged Stout and Short Days Double Hazy IPA

SEATTLE —The dreaded short dark days of winter are

here. Don’t hibernate, it’s the ideal time to check out two new

limited release beers from Pike Brewing!

Pike’s head brewer Leslie Shore and her team are thrilled to introduce

The Long Dark Barrel-Aged Stout and Short Days Double Hazy IPA.

The Long Dark Barrel-Aged Stout is the perfect winter warmer. This

big, rich, full-bodied stout packs a punch at 13.3% ABV. Aged for 36

months, this beer boasts notes of port, baked dark fruit, molasses,

brown sugar, raisins, figs, and vanilla. This very limited release is

available now in 4-packs of 12oz cans and on draft.

The Short Days Double Hazy IPA is sunshine in a can. Made using

Centennial Simcoe, Mosaic, and Cascade hops this expressive hazy IPA

has aromas of fruit, melon, and flowers. This easy drinking beer is

hop focused, medium bodied highlighting the flavors of orange,

cantaloupe, and honeysuckle with a smooth finish. 8.2% ABV. This

limited release hazy IPA will be available late January through March

in 6-packs of 12oz cans and on draft.

On Tuesday, January 24 Pike Taproom in Ballard is hosting a casual

Short Days Double Hazy IPA release event from 3pm to close. Come

check out the new Pike Taproom (5205 Ballard Ave NW), play some darts,

chat with head brewer Leslie Shore, and enjoy pints of Short Days for

$5. Plus, the happy hour menu will be offered all night long. Score!

Pike’s seasonal beers are available at Pike Brewing, Pike Taproom,

local bottle shops, and select retailers throughout the Pacific

Northwest.

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the

longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington

State. Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike

Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered

brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In

addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two

restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a

destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is

renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch

hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for

Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout

Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho. To

learn more, visit pikebrewingseattle.com.

Pike Brewing is located at 1415 First Avenue in Seattle, Washington.