Seattle Cider Company Releases Pineapple Agave Seasonal

SEATTLE – Fresh pressed Washington apples, pineapple juice and agave nectar come together to create Seattle Cider Company’s newest seasonal release. Pineapple Agave, 6.5 percent ABV and 1.8 Brix, boasts ripe and juicy pineapple aroma, soft tartness and the subtle tropical sweetness of agave for a perfectly balanced and bright addition to the Seattle Cider lineup.

“We’re dedicating this year and beyond to innovation,” said Joel VandenBrink, CEO and founder at Seattle Cider Company. “We’ve reimagined our seasonal lineup and have some incredible flavor pairings planned for 2019.”

Seattle Cider devotees eager to be the first to try Pineapple Available will find it at The Woods tasting room in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood beginning Friday, March 8. Pineapple Agave will be hitting shelves and taps across the country, beginning in Washington and Colorado, this March.

Seattle Cider Company will be celebrating the release of Pineapple Agave with cider cocktail recipes and inspiration throughout the month of March on Instagram and Facebook using #cidercocktailparty. Fans of Seattle Cider are invited to join the fun by tagging @seattleciderco.

About Seattle Cider Company

Not your standard cider. Seattle Cider Company bridges the gap between wine and beer with flavorful, small-batch cider, bringing true craft cider back to Seattle and across the country. Seattle Cider Company’s year-round and seasonal offerings break the mold of overly sweet cider, showcasing the incomparable flavor of Washington apples. Naturally gluten free and made from a custom blend of fresh pressed, locally grown apples, Seattle Cider Company’s products are handcrafted with all natural ingredients and never from concentrate. Seattle Cider products are currently available throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts, Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Montana. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle. For more information, visit seattlecidercompany.com, or follow Seattle Cider Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@seattleciderco).