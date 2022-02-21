Seattle Cider Co and Two Beers Brewing Name Felix Madrid as General Manager

SEATTLE, Washington – Seattle Cider Co and Two Beers Brewing have a new General Manager, Felix Madrid.

No stranger to the Seattle-based cidery and brewery, Felix Madrid first joined the ranks of the Pacific Northwest craft beverage companies as a contractor in 2013 shortly after the launch of Seattle’s first cidery since prohibition. Madrid was quickly brought on full time in early 2014 as Seattle Cider carved a path for what was then a new craft beverage category in the PNW. Now, the well-established and award-winning brands are poised for success with a respected staff veteran at the helm and eye toward the future.

Felix Madrid, most recently Operations Manager for the sibling companies, brings continuity to the position with his vast institutional knowledge coupled with passion for the industry. Throughout his tenure, Madrid has been instrumental in the growth of the brands in both a literal and figurative sense. Madrid managed a 7,000 square foot build-out of the production space, scaling packaging capabilities at the SoDo facility with a secondary canning line and adding capacity to handle larger runs more frequently.

Felix Madrid takes the reigns at Seattle Cider Co and Two Beers Brewing as they come off an impressive year of growth of and changes. In 2021, Madrid oversaw the release of two new year-round products for Seattle Cider, award-winning Odyssey Imperial Cider and Honeycrisp. Additionally, both brands rolled out packaging refreshes which included the complete Seattle Cider line up and the beginning stages of a beer brand refresh that will continue through 2022. “It’s a very exciting time to be part of both Seattle Cider and Two Beers,” shares Madrid.

As both the beer and cider industries continue to evolve at a rapid pace, Felix Madrid acknowledges the important role a cohesive team and vision play in his new role as GM. “The driving force of our success has been largely due to the strength, stability, and innovation that comes from our staff,” reflects Madrid. “I’ve seen first-hand how we got to where we are, and I know exactly what we are capable of. I’m excited and honored to lead our companies forward.”

About Seattle Cider Company®

Not your standard cider. A leader in craft cider since 2013, Seattle Cider Co. ferments innovative, award-winning ciders in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Cider offers an incredible line up of year-round and seasonal offerings, low calorie Sparkling, and Odyssey – a high ABV epic adventure, Seattle Cider Co has something for every cider drinker.

Seattle Cider products are available throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Montana. Seattle Cider ships direct to customer in 38 states. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle.

About Two Beers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007, Two Beers Brewing Co. crafts delicious, creative, and award-winning beers with quality Northwest ingredients. Located in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, Two Beers Brewing, voted Seattle’s Best Brewpub in Seattle Mag’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, shares The Woods tasting room with sibling company Seattle Cider Co (4660 Ohio Ave S. 98134) and features over 30 draft beers and ciders.

