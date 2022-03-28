Seattle Cider Co Aims to Carve Out a New Category with Light Cider

SEATTLE, WA — After launching Odyssey Imperial cider and executing a successful packaging redesign for their core line of cider offerings in 2021, Seattle Cider Co has sights set on carving out a new sector in the growing cider category in 2022- Light Cider.

Crisp, refreshing, and satisfying, Light Cider is the modern definition of drinkability. At 98 calories and 4.2% ABV, Light Cider packs an exhilarating apple flavor in every 12 oz can. Uncompromising quality and unparalleled taste, Light Cider is crafted from Seattle Cider Company’s favorite ingredient, fresh pressed Washington apples!

Known for its award-winning line of dry and off-dry offerings, Seattle Cider Co has long touted their approach as “Not your standard cider.” Seattle Cider has continued to bridge the gap between beer and wine, and Light Cider is perfect craft option to capture Light Beer drinkers and other consumers that drink across categories.

“When light beers first entered the market, the goal was to change the industry, to offer a great tasting, lighter option,” explains General Manager, Felix Madrid. “We’ve carved our biggest successes in the space of being a ‘beer-drinker’s cider’ and a ‘wine drinker’s cider,” shares Madrid. “Light Cider is part of the natural progression for Seattle Cider. We’re still here bridging the gap between beer and wine, but with Light, we aim to disrupt the massive light beer subcategory with our distinctly craft take.”

“It’s all about taste,” shared Quality and R&D Manager, Scott Katsma. “We’ve been crafting award-winning ciders since 2013. We’ve always focused on making ciders that are approachable for consumers and drinkability comes first. At the end of the day, our goal with Light Cider is to make a drink for every occasion. This is the cider you bring to the barbeque, the one you grab for a hike or a bike ride. It’s the cider you crack open at the end of the workday.”

Light Cider will be available in 6 pack 12oz cans starting July 2022. The bold, minimalist design by in-house graphic designer, Christina Dean, speaks to the big flavor and crisp simplicity of Light Cider. Look for Light Cider wherever Seattle Cider products are sold.

About Seattle Cider Company

Not your standard cider. A leader in craft cider since 2013, Seattle Cider Co. ferments innovative, award-winning ciders in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Cider offers an incredible line up of year-round and seasonal offerings, low calorie Sparkling, and Odyssey – a high ABV epic adventure, Seattle Cider Co has something for every cider drinker.

Seattle Cider products are available throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Montana. Seattle Cider ships direct to customer in 38 states. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle. For more information, visit seattlecidercompany.com, or follow Seattle Cider Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@seattleciderco).