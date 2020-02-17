Sea Dog Brewing Co. to Open New Brewpub in South Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Sea Dog Brewing Co. will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location on Broadway in South Portland. City officials, Chamber representatives, and business leaders will be on hand to join Barney the Sea Dog cut the ribbon on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Guests are expected to arrive at 9:00 a.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 9:30 a.m. Please note the official opening to the public for bowling and dining is later that day at 4 p.m.

The new restaurant retains many of the features of the former Easy Day Bowling Center including 10-lane bowling, family fun, space for private parties and league play, all with expansive views of the Fore River. A full brew pub was added with a tailored menu for both small bites and large appetites, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free alternatives.

Sea Dog Brewing Company Broadway manager Ryan Blouin, Operations Manager Dale Carrier, and Shipyard Brewing Co. Founder, Fred Forsley, will be on location. We invite you to join us for a preview of this great family restaurant and fun center; and, to learn all things Dining, Bowling and Brews.

What: Sea Dog Brewing Broadway location Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Preview

When: February 18, 2020 9:00 a.m. [NOTE: Brewpub & Bowling opens to the public at 4 p.m.]

Where: 725 Broadway, South Portland, Maine