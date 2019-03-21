Schlafly Beer Releases Raspberry Hefeweizen in 16 oz. Cans

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the largest locally-owned craft brewery in St. Louis, has announced the release of Raspberry Hefeweizen in 16 oz. cans. The true fruit beer, made with real raspberries, will be available in 12-packs of 16 oz. cans across Schlafly’s distribution, starting this week. The beer will still also be available in 6-pack bottles.

Known as “brewers’ summer water” around the brewery, the unfiltered wheat beer (4.1 percent, 16 IBUs) is perfect for warm weather sipping. The hazy pink beer is a true fruit beer—not a fruit-flavored beer—that uses real raspberry in the brewing process. Once the fruit’s sugar ferments out, the aroma and flavor of raspberries remain, making this a delightfully drinkable beer. With citrus aromas from the wheat and a desirable tart flavor, Raspberry Hefeweizen is low in bitterness and not overwhelmingly sweet, but refreshing and balanced.

“Drinking pink isn’t only for the rosé lovers out there,” said founding brewer Stephen Hale. “Our Raspberry Hefeweizen is the ideal crushable beer for warm weather. Now, in 16-ounce cans, it is even more approachable for summer pool hangs, beach time, or porch sipping.”

This release follows Schlafly’s steady addition to its can lineup, including 12-packs of 16 oz. cans of Pale Ale and White Lager. Schlafly will also offer their IPA in 12-packs of 16 oz. cans this spring/summer. In addition, Schlafly cans Proper Cider: Raspberry, the brewery’s Hop Allocation series, and Ale d’Or, a partnership with St. Louis’ Saint Louis Football Club. Raspberry Hefeweizen will available for a suggested retail price of $13.99 in 12-packs of 16 oz. cans across the Schlafly’s distribution. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit schlafly.com/beer-finder.

Schlafly Beer, Missouri’s largest locally owned, independent craft brewery, proudly offers over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Utilizing 102 hop varietals, 77 malts and grains, 59 different spices and fruits and 10 separate yeast strains from around the globe, Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100 percent renewable energy throughout its operations. The largest Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 12 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.