Schlafly Beer Releases Flagship Pale Ale in Cans

ST. LOUIS—Schlafly Beer has announced the release of its flagship beer, Pale Ale, in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans. The largest locally owned brewery’s original session beer is a true-to-style English classic that helped introduce the Midwest to craft beer in 1991, and it remains one of the brewery’s top-selling beers.

The approachable, copper-colored ale (4.4 percent, 25 IBUs) delivers the authentic taste of the Old Country with London yeast, English chocolate malt, and East Kent Goldings, Northdown and Pilgrim hops.

“28 years later, it’s easy to see how Tom and Dan’s vision for Schlafly’s first beer could stand the test of time and seasonal beer trends,” says founding brewer Stephen Hale. “ We’re always proud to hear the stories from people that Schlafly Beer’s Pale Ale was their introduction into the world of craft beer. We hope the new 16-ounce cans make this beloved style even more accessible to current and future craft beer drinkers.”

English Pale Ale was not only one of the first styles brewed by the Saint Louis Brewery, it sparked the start of Schlafly Beer. Co-founders Dan Kopman and Tom Schlafly fell in love with the style while spending time in England. Dan had been working at Young’s Brewery in London, and Tom had taken a continuing education law course at Oxford – both enjoying English pale ale during their times abroad. When Tom wanted to bring the styles that he enjoyed in England to St. Louis, he was connected to Dan through a law colleague and thus, Schlafly Beer Pale Ale was born when the duo established The Saint Louis Brewery in 1991.

This release of Schlafly’s 12-packs of Pale Ale cans also introduces a fresh look for the beloved style. The cans and packaging offer a modern feel to a classic Schlafly beer. The style name takes the center of the brand’s signature circle, usually reserved for the Schlafly logo. Packaging updates also include the addition of hop illustrations as well as bolder colors.

This release also follows Schlafly’s steady addition to its can lineup this past year, including 12-packs of 16-ounce White Lager, Hoppy Wheat and Oktoberfest cans, as well as canned Proper Cider: Raspberry and the brewery’s Hop Allocation series. Pale Ale will available for $13.99 in 12-pack of 16-ounce cans across Schlafly Beer’s distribution. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit http://www.schlafly.com/beer-finder/.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, Missouri’s largest locally-owned, independent craft brewery, proudly offers over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Utilizing 102 hop varietals, 77 malts and grains, 59 different spices and fruits and 10 separate yeast strains from around the globe, Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100 percent renewable energy throughout its operations. The largest Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 12 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.