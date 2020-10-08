Saxco Announces Tony Caracciolo as SVP/GM East Region

CONCORD, Calif.– Saxco, the award winning and leading North American value-added distributor of packaging solutions to the wine, spirits, beer and food markets, announced that Tony Caracciolo has been named the company’s new Senior Vice President and General Manager for the East Region. Caracciolo, who most recently served as Vice President and General Manager for Owen-Illinois, brings many years of industry specific experience across multiple product categories and distribution channels while delivering outstanding sales results.

“We are excited and very fortunate to have Tony join the Saxco team leading our Eastern Region,” said John (JB) Berry, Chief Executive Officer at Saxco. “Tony is a proven leader and sales professional with a depth of experience and knowledge in the industries and customers we serve. As a business we continue to focus on delivering an outstanding and differentiated customer experience. Tony has a reputation for excellence and professionalism, and I am eager to see the impacts of his leadership as we continue to transform Saxco.”

Before joining Saxco, Caracciolo spent over thirty-five years with Owens-Illinois, the largest glass container manufacturer in the world, where he held increasing roles of responsibility and executive leadership culminating in his most recent position as Vice President and General Manager of Wine and Spirits. A graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Caracciolo is a strong relationship builder and consummate selling expert of glass containers. His understanding of customers and their needs, as well as his collaborative and strategic nature, makes him ideally suited to quickly add value to Saxco’s customer engagement efforts.

“Having worked with Saxco throughout my career, I am excited to have the opportunity to join such a diverse team of professionals dedicated to transforming this iconic, 80+ year company into an even stronger and more powerful leader in the packaging industry” said Caracciolo. “I look forward to building upon my experience and relationships to ensure Saxco’s customer-first orientation results in delivering greater value and innovative packaging solutions for our clients in support of our mission to package customer dreams.”

At Saxco International, LLC, our mission is to “package customers’ dreams.” With more than 80 years of industry experience providing a broad range of packaging solutions and supply chain services to the wine, spirits, beer and food industries, Saxco offers a broad range of packaging products including glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, custom packaging and mold development. Headquartered in Concord, California, Saxco has a vast network of customer support and fulfillment centers operating throughout the United States, Canada and Asia and was just awarded the Best Bottles Supplier in the nation from Spirited Magazine’s annual Reader’s Poll. For additional information, please visit us at saxco.com