Saxco Announces Tim Nugent as Chief Financial Officer

CONCORD, Calif.– Saxco, the award winning and leading North American value-added distributor of packaging solutions to the wine, spirits, beer and food markets, announced that Tim Nugent has been named the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Nugent, who most recently served as Executive Director of Finance at Baker Hughes, brings to this role a broad range of financial and strategic planning experience including his many years at General Electric.

“We are very fortunate and excited to have Tim join the Saxco team as our new CFO,” said John (JB) Berry, Chief Executive Officer at Saxco. “Tim brings extensive experience in leading businesses through evolutions, a passion for excellence and a focus on leadership and talent development. I am looking forward to working alongside Tim as we continue the journey to transform our business.”

Nugent comes to Saxco from Baker Hughes where he helped to lead the international oil and gas field services company through significant change and growth. He is a global leader with experience across multiple industrial businesses during his prior tenure with General Electric. Nugent, a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, OH, is noted for his strong track record of delivering results through operational partnership.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Saxco team. The Saxco brand has a long and distinguished history which positions us well as we work to identify new and innovative ways to deliver value, outstanding customer service and product solutions,” said Nugent. “I look forward to helping to evolve and grow the company as we continue to be the premium packaging solutions distributor for companies large and small.”

About Saxco

At Saxco International, LLC, our mission is to “package customers’ dreams.” With more than 80 years of industry experience providing a broad range of packaging solutions and supply chain services to the wine, spirits, beer and food industries, Saxco offers a broad range of packaging products including glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, custom packaging and mold development. Headquartered in Concord, California, Saxco has a vast network of customer support and fulfillment centers operating throughout the United States, Canada and Asia and was just awarded the Best Bottles Supplier in the nation from Spirited Magazine’s annual Reader’s Poll. For additional information, please visit us at saxco.com.