Saucy Brew Works to Open Brewpub & Coffeehouse in Sandusky, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Saucy Brew Works announces plans to introduce their craft beer and coffee brand to Sandusky. They will revive the building that was previously home to Zinc Brasserie and Boom Town Coffee on East Water Street.

This new Saucy Brew Works location will boast an elevated menu and atmosphere compared to their current four locations which include brewpub and coffeehouse combos in Columbus and Pinecrest, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, and their flagship brewery in Ohio City. All menus currently feature their signature New Haven-style apizza and a varying array of appetizers, sandwiches, and other casual dining plates.

“The Saucy team is beyond excited to bring Saucy Brew Works to Sandusky and share an elevated, new wave brassiere-inspired menu with our lakeshore friends,” said CBO and Co-founder, Eric Anderson. “Not to worry, fan-favorite apizzas will still make an appearance. We’re grateful for this opportunity and are already flexing our creative muscles, cooking up tasty new brews for the opening. We’ll have a pilot brewing system on-site as well, so be on the lookout for small-batch releases exclusive to Sandusky.”

To head up their culinary efforts in Sandusky and revamp some aspects of their current menus, Saucy will bring on renowned chef, Andrew Gorski. Gorski’s decorated industry experience includes Executive Sous Chef at Alain Ducasse Mix, and Sous Chef and Chef de Partie at the Venetian’s Thomas Keller’s Bouchon French Bistro and David Burke. Prior to Las Vegas, Gorski was an integral member of the opening team of Libby McKee’s Restaurant in New York.

Gorski has been the Executive Chef of Tremont Taphouse and Parker’s Downtown, and Proprietor of his own Old School Pizza & Wings located in Avon Lake. He was an original member of the Saucy opening team in 2017 helping to create their original list of offerings.

Guests can expect to enjoy a variety of Saucy’s award-winning craft beers, not limited to their core offerings of El Lager, Mexican-style Lager, Juicy Asap, American IPA, and Love You, Bye, Hazy Imperial IPA. The bar will feature a selection of fine wines and signature cocktails designed to complement Gorski’s unique menu offerings.

“Doing as much as I’ve done in 12 years, I like the challenge and I like to travel a bit. The timing is working out and I’ll be able to create my own new concepts with Saucy,” said Gorski. “I’m excited to be joining Saucy’s team and further push the envelope, take what’s already been established, and keep helping the brand grow.

You can expect to see Saucy Brew Works open in Sandusky’s charming and popular downtown neighborhood in Summer 2022. There will be interior seating for 140+ guests including 20 seats in the coffeehouse, and patio seating for 44 during the first phase of the transformation. Additional seating will be available in all spaces along with a bar and lounge area on the lakeside of the property in phase two.

Saucy Brew Works’ brasserie will be open seven days a week including Saucy Coffee.

About Saucy Brew Works

Founded in 2017, Saucy Brew Works is a Cleveland-based brewery serving up a wide range of high-quality craft beers, including classic German, American, Experimental Yeast, and Wild Type beers. The Saucy Brew Works “BrauKon” brewing system is efficient, exact, and eliminates waste. Saucy Brew Works uses only food-grade stainless steel from the tanks through the draft lines, which is the best way to deliver the clean, pure flavor of great tasting beer that satisfies.

Saucy Brew Works offers a wide variety of craft beers available at their four locations and at retail locations throughout Ohio. Their distribution partners include House of La Rose and Heidelberg Distributing Co. Saucy Brew Works is the Craft Beer Partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and opened the South Pub inside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2019.

For More Information:

https://www.saucybrewworks.com/