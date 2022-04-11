Sato Brewpub to Release Belgian Tripel in Support of Ukrainian Refugees

BUFFALO, New York – Sato Brewpub has announced the release of Syla, a Belgian Tripel, for April 15th. Originally designed and brewed in Kiev, Ukraine by Pravda Beer Theatre, the beer showcases fruity grape and mandarin orange flavors complimented by light clove, white and black pepper as well as the additions of spices including coriander.

“This recipe was originally released online by Pravda [Beer Theatre] as a way to build an international community in support of Ukraine. While some minor adjustments were made to our version, Sato Brewpub is committed to the ideals of building community and supporting the Ukrainian people” says Head Brewer, Evan Flury.

Syla is 9.1% ABV (a reference to Ukraine’s 1991 independence from the USSR) and will be released on draft. 2$ from every pint sold will be donated to The Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity in support of Ukrainian medical and humanitarian aid.

About Sato Brewpub

Sato Brewpub is a brewpub located in downtown Buffalo, NY, opened in 2018 by owners Josh and Satomi Smith. Sato’s main values are community, creativity, and ambassadorship, with the goal of bridging the cultures of Japan and upstate New York through food, beer, and social outreach.

For More Information:

https://www.satorestaurantgroup.com/sato-brewpub