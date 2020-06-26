Santa Monica Brew Works Releases Spread Love’ Juicy IPA Supporting Homebound Residents on LA’s Westside

LOS ANGELES — Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) announces the release of “Spread Love” Juicy IPA, launching Saturday, June 27th. “Spread Love” will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans to-go from the brewery’s Tasting Room in Santa Monica (1920 Colorado Ave.). A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each 4-pack will be donated to Meals On Wheels West, helping to support efforts in response to COVID-19. The fundraiser will continue until the limited 10-barrel batch sells out.

Collaborating with local artists, the limited release beer features label artwork promoting a message of optimism amidst the coronavirus pandemic. SMBW teamed up with local artists to repurpose a mural that was recently painted in downtown Santa Monica. Artists Corie Mattie and Ruben Rojas joined forces to create the “Spread Love” wallscape as part of a series of murals aiming to inspire hope, positivity, and community.

“After the release of ‘Unsung Heroes,’ (a benefit beer released by SMBW in April supporting UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Fund) we wanted to find another way to support our neighbors in these unprecedented times,” said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “We didn’t have to look far for a group that’s doing truly amazing work.” Meals On Wheels West operations center is located less than half a mile from the brewery.

A portion of the proceeds will support Meals On Wheels West, providing services that nourish and enrich the lives of the Westside’s homebound residents. During the coronavirus pandemic the nonprofit has seen a 45% increase in the number of people in need of meals. Seniors, individuals living with disabilities, veterans, the chronically ill, and those who have experienced homelessness are among the most vulnerable. The organization is often their primary lifeline delivering more than just a meal – also reducing isolation, promoting self-respect, and independent living.

“We are excited to partner with Santa Monica Brew Works as they help our community to Spread the Love and enjoy life. We greatly appreciate their support,” said MOW West Executive Director, Chris Baca.

For a limited time, the original “Spread Love” mural (which was painted on plywood panels used to protect an empty local business during the pandemic) has been relocated to the brewery and will be on display in the new outdoor weekend beer garden.

“We wanted to brighten the mood on empty streets. In our art, the masks don’t signal fear or distance – but unity and love,” said Mattie. “We’re stoked to collaborate with Santa Monica Brew Works, especially for such a deserving cause.”

“My motivation stems from a responsibility to inspire positivity,” adds Rojas. “Spread Love is a reminder to practice empathy and cultivate love.”

The beer, a 7.2% ABV “juicy” IPA, features hops from 4 different continents (North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania). Patrons can expect citrus and floral aromas, with bursts of tropical flavors – unfiltered for a soft mouthfeel.

Visit SantaMonicaBrewWorks.com

About Meals On Wheels West

Since 1974, Meals on Wheels West has served Los Angeles County’s coastal communities. Dedicated to reducing hunger and isolation in the neighborhood by delivering healthy meals and services that promote self-respect and independent living for those who are unable to purchase and prepare meals for themselves. For more information visit, mealsonwheelswest.org.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works’ signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged in the heart of Santa Monica. Their promise is to brew great-tasting craft beer for people everywhere who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.

