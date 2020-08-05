Santa Monica Brew Works Releases Rip City Skates IPA

LOS ANGELES— LA’s oldest continuously operated skate shop, Rip City Skates, has been the hub of Santa Monica’s skate scene for more than 40 years. To celebrate that legacy, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) reintroduces “RIP CITY SKATES IPA”, a West Coast-Style India Pale Ale.

“It’s the perfect way to celebrate IPA Day.” Says Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO.

Each year on the first Thursday of August, breweries and bars across the globe celebrate IPA Day, a collective toast to one of craft beer’s most iconic styles.

“Rip City Skates IPA was an instant sensation when we debuted it earlier this year, selling out in less than a month.” Says Francis. “We’ve been asked repeatedly about when the beer was coming back.”

It’s a fitting collaboration that pairs Santa Monica’s first and only brewery with the city’s last real skate shop. Both companies pride themselves in local community involvement and dedication to their respective craft.

“We admire Rip City’s independent spirit and historical significance,” adds Francis. “We value authenticity, and Rip City Skates is as real as it gets.”

RIP CITY SKATES IPA (6.5% ABV, 45 IBUs) will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans to-go from the brewery’s Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA).

Rip City Skates opened its doors in 1978 as skateboarding was beginning to gain popularity. Santa Monica and Venice (collectively “Dogtown”) would become the epicenter of skateboard culture during the ‘70s and ‘80s. The store has survived all the various incarnations of skating since, remaining open even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I used to get my skate shoes and decks from Rip City, so I’m stoked to brew a special beer for this iconic shop.” Says Head Brewer and Santa Monica native, Drew Pomatti. “Of course, it had to be a West Coast-Style IPA. Hop-forward with a citrus kick.”

Visit santamonicabrewworks.com for hours and availability.

