Santa Monica Brew Works Releases Buffalo Ninja Imperial Stout and Gravity Coaster Barley Wine

Los Angeles, California – Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only independent craft production brewery in Santa Monica announces the release of two bourbon barrel-aged offerings: Buffalo Ninja Imperial Stout and Gravity Coaster Barley Wine.

Premiering December 9th, these slow-sipping, high ABV Tasting Room favorites, are available just in time for the season of giving.

“These beers are ideal fireside sippers,” says Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO, “they’ll make for the perfect gift. After all, it is the most wonderful time for a beer.”

Each 750-milliliter bottle is hand-dipped in wax, adding a distinctive one-of-a-kind look. The champagne sized bottles are only available in the brewery’s Santa Monica Tasting Room. SMBW acquired premium bourbon barrels from Kentucky’s Buffalo Trace Distillery. By law, an oak barrel can be used just once to distill bourbon. With the wood still saturated with top-shelf whiskey, SMBW added Imperial Stout and Barley Wine in their respective barrels and then set aside the liquid to age more than 14 months.

“This is our boldest release yet,” says SMBW’s Head Brewer Drew Pomatti. “We took our biggest beers, Imperial Stout and Barley Wine, and aged them in bourbon barrels for almost a year and a half. The caramel and oak notes from the barrels complement these beers perfectly.”

Buffalo Ninja Imperial Stout (12% ABV) is a complex bourbon barrel-aged stout with flavors of dark chocolate, vanilla, and oak that deepen with each sip. It’s a long-time Tasting Room favorite that devotees have demanded in portable form for years.

Gravity Coaster Barley Wine (13.4% ABV) displays a deep amber color. Tasting notes of red fruits and toffee preceed a lingering warmth. The bourbon barrel-aged character is instantly evident with waves of vanilla and an underlying layer of oak. The name “Gravity Coaster” was inspired by the switchback roller coaster that thrilled guests at the grand Hotel Aracadia that once stood along Santa Monica’s beachfront (demolished 1887). The historic coaster and contemporary hand-drawn fonts adorn the beautifully designed label.

“These beers are guaranteed to make your holiday season more jolly,” adds Carl Sharpley, Co-Founder & Director of Tasting Room Operations. “It’s better to give than to receive, but it’s even more fun to grab an extra bottle for yourself.”

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged right in the heart of Santa Monica, “California’s Most Celebrated Beach City.” The brewery’s Tasting Room is a haven for craft beer devotees; a refuge for those who take their beer seriously – but not themselves. SMBW’s promise is to brew great-tasting, easy-drinking craft beer for people everywhere who live or dream the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.