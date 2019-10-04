Santa Monica Brew Works Hires 2 New Executives

LOS ANGELES – As it continues to grow its brand in Southern California and beyond, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only production brewery in Santa Monica, has announced the addition of two key executives to its team.

Dean Leamy, Director of National Accounts, comes to SMBW with more than 30 years of experience in the alcohol beverage industry with 28 of those years at Anheuser-Busch/InBev. Leamy will be charged with increasing overall sales, securing new distribution, and working closely with its current distributors. In addition to his work at Young’s Market Company (where he was Vice President, Craft Beer Sales Division) and Anheuser-Busch/InBev (as a Director of Sales & Marketing), Leamy previously held key executive positions at Rove Brand and Gallo Wine Company.

Johnny Wardell, Director of Marketing, joins SMBW with more than a decade of ad agency experience in Seattle, New York, and Los Angeles. At SMBW, Wardell will spearhead the strategic development and implementation of programs to support the growth of the brand and will oversee execution across a range of consumer engagement touchpoints; branding, packaging, digital/social, experiential, partnerships, advertising and public relations. Before SMBW, Wardell worked in account management for high-profile agencies Publicis and BBDO, respectively. He’s helped to create award-winning campaigns for clients that include AT&T/DIRECTV, Amazon, T-Mobile, and Ball Park among others.

Both Leamy and Wardell will report directly to Scott Francis, co-founder/CEO of SMBW, and start their new roles immediately.

“As our business continues to grow, finding the right candidates to fill these two key positions was critical, said Francis. “Dean and Johnny bring years of expertise and relationships in their respective fields and I look forward to working closely with them as they help lead SMBW into the next chapter.”

“I’ve been a fan of SMBW for years and seeing what they’ve been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time is nothing short of incredible,” said Wardell. “I’m eager to translate all of my experience into an encore career that orbits around my true passion, craft beer.”

“Though I’ve worked in the industry for decades, it’s been particularly exciting to see a resurgence of interest in craft beer over the last few years,” said Leamy. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to join such a stellar team at SMBW and be a part of the booming craft beer industry.”

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Brew Works signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged right in the heart of Santa Monica, ‘California’s Most Celebrated Beach City.’ The brewery’s Tasting Room is a haven for craft beer devotees; a refuge for those who take their beer seriously – but not themselves. SMBW’s promise is to brew great-tasting, easy-drinking craft beer for people everywhere who live or dream the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.