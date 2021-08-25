Santa Monica Brew Works Collabs with Groundwork Coffee to Release Breakfast Brew Golden Mocha Porter

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) announces the latest edition in its series of limited-release beers celebrating local businesses. This time the brewery teamed up with organic coffee roasters Groundwork Coffee Co. Together, the neighboring Westside businesses collaborated on what they call, “Breakfast Brew” – a Golden Mocha Porter made with cocoa nibs, vanilla bean, and organic cold brew coffee.

“Some things are just better together.” Says Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “It’s no secret that coffee and craft beer can complement each other exceptionally well – but adding chocolate takes this brew to a whole other level of deliciousness.”

In addition to their coastal roots and production similarities, the two companies share a common ethos. “It’s about more than just producing a quality beverage.” Adds Francis. “Our aim is to connect with our community through products that people are passionate about.”

“Groundwork has been a terrific partner.” Says SMBW Head Brewer Avery Colomb. “Their roasting expertise helped us identify the ideal blend of cold brew that perfectly complements our golden chocolate porter.”

Bundles of cocoa nibs were brewed with Vienna malt and finished with vanilla bean and a touch of chamomile for a silky-smooth finish. Groundwork’s Certified Organic Classic Cold Brew adds an invigorating aroma and hint of nutty character. The final product contains only a small measure of caffeine, less than one-tenth the amount contained in full-strength cold brew coffee. “Breakfast Brew” clocks in at 5.0% ABV.

“This isn’t a traditional coffee porter. We had some fun playing with unexpected ingredient combinations.” Added SMBW’s Colomb. “The original milk chocolate flavors combine with the Arabica Coffee to create rich dark chocolate truffle notes. And the addition of milk sugar provides the backbone through which the chocolate and coffee can shine.”

Starting on Wednesday, August 25, “Breakfast Brew” Golden Mocha Porter will be available for a limited time on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz cans to-go from SMBW’s Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Ave.).

Groundwork first opened its doors in 1990 with a small-batch organic roastery and tiny café on Rose Avenue in Venice Beach. Now, more than 30 years later – Groundwork continues to celebrate the diverse Los Angeles community with a mission to source and share exceptional, organic coffee that inspires people to work hard, dream big, and impact the world.

“Though we’ve grown, our business is inextricable from our community and deep Los Angeles roots.” Says Groundwork Marketing Director, Jessica Smith. “We wouldn’t be where we are without the people and neighborhoods who have supported us from the beginning.”

Santa Monica Brew Works’ Marketing Director Johnny Wardell says the brewery echoes that sentiment. “The support of our friends and neighbors is the lifeblood of our business. We think of ourselves as more than just a manufacturer – we strive to be part of the fabric of our community.”

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. We’re proudly independent and authentically Santa Monica – every beer we produce comes directly from our beach town brewery. Holding ourselves to exacting standards we represent the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, passion, and resolve. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for our coastal hometown, we brew California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit our Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica or shop the online store to order for brewery pickup, local delivery, or statewide CA shipping.

About Groundwork Coffee Co.

In 1990 Groundwork opened its doors in Venice Beach, CA with a small-batch roaster and a big mission: to source and share the very best organic coffee we could find. Now, 30 years later — thanks to the neighbors and friends we’ve been fortunate enough to serve — we have new cafés opening all along the West Coast, a growing line of cold brew coffees, and two very busy roasting facilities in Los Angeles and Portland. Our sustainable, relationship-based, organic coffee sourcing continues to set an industry standard, as does our solar-powered, low-emissions roasting technology. We’ve also been profoundly lucky to see the development of dozens of new organic coffee farms around the world and are proud to continue sharing their exceptional coffees with our community.

For More Information:

https://santamonicabrewworks.com/