Santa Monica Brew Works Announces Brand Refresh

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Santa Monica’s first and only brewery is unveiling a refreshed look. This new branding and packaging system is a visual expression of the brewery’s mission to craft California inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. The refresh aligns with Santa Monica Brew Works’ seventh anniversary and embodies the easygoing spirit of Southern California’s coast.

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) is the lone independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside.

“We were founded on the belief that our hometown deserved a beer to call its own.” Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “Craft beer is a vehicle for expression. It’s not only about the chosen ingredients – but also the environment from which it was born.” He says, “No, we don’t use sand or saltwater in our beers. Our tagline, ‘Beach Brewed’ – evokes a leisurely state-of-mind, and the refreshed branding honors that pursuit.”

The update includes a revamped logo system, can art, tap handles, website, marketing materials and merchandise. The refreshed look is a visual evolution, but the beer itself will remain unchanged. “Fresh look, same great tasting brews.” Adds Francis.

“Drawing inspiration from Santa Monica’s iconic surroundings we wanted to capture the character of both our company and the city itself.” Johnny Wardell, SMBW Marketing Director. “Relaxed, yet adventurous. Forward thinking, but rich with nostalgia.”

The company is explicit about its genuine connection to Santa Monica. “Every beer we produce comes directly from our beach town brewery.” Says Francis, “The essence of craft beer is rooted in community. We think of ourselves as more than a manufacturer – we’re part of the fabric of our neighborhood.”

Santa Monica Brew Works will celebrate the brand refresh in tandem with their seventh anniversary from Friday June 18th through Sunday June 20th. Visitors to the brewery will receive a complimentary pint glass and logo sticker with the purchase of select draft beers from the brewery’s Tasting Room at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.

The updated branding coincides with the brewery’s expansion plans which will increase production capability from 14,000 barrels per year to nearly 30,000 barrels per year. With the additional space, the brewery will soon add a restaurant management team and food component that will serve pizza, burgers, salads, and other elevated pub fare.

Santa Monica Brew Works has developed a loyal following across Southern California and beyond – recently expanding distribution to Northern California and Nevada, including The Las Vegas Strip.

The new packaging will help customers more easily recognize their favorite SMBW brews in retail, a year-round lineup which includes:

310 California Blonde Ale

Inclined IPA

Citrus Witbier

PCH Golden Chocolate Porter

Head in the Clouds Juicy IPA

Pali California-style Pilsner

The brewery partnered with a pair of branding agencies for the visual evolution, tapping both Blindtiger Design and MGH Marketing.

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA's Westside.

