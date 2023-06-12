Sanitas Brewing Company To Open Second Taproom

BOULDER, Colorado – Sanitas Brewing Company, the award-winning brewery that has been a mainstay on the competitive Colorado craft beer scene for nearly a decade, has announced that it will expand its footprint on the Front Range with a second tap room with an adjoining outdoor patio in Englewood. Grand Opening weekend is set for Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25 from 12pm – 10pm.

The new 4,700-square-foot taproom will be located at 200 W. Belleview Ave. in Englewood, and will offer a 2,500-plus-square foot outdoor patio. Sanitas Brewing is planning to throw a soft opening on Wednesday, June 23 and then open to the public on Friday, June 25, marking an ambitious and calculated expansion move for the celebrated Boulder-based brewery.

Founded in 2013, Sanitas Brewing Company currently offers eight year-round beers and more than 25 unique beers throughout the year, all available in their taproom and 8,000 square-foot patio, located in the shadow of the iconic Boulder Flatirons and Mount Sanitas, for which the brewery is named.

The new Englewood location will offer more than 15 beers on tap and will include its own state-of-the-art brewing system to not only brew Sanitas’ award-winning beers on site, but also to experiment and develop the brewery’s craft portfolio. Sanitas beers have claimed top awards at the Denver International Beer Competition, the New York International Beer Competition, and the Brewski Awards in recent years, including the brewery’s Black IPA, Hazy IPA, and Prickly Pear Sour.

“We are very excited about this new location and opportunity to be involved in the Englewood community. The Englewood space definitely mirrors our original location in Boulder, CO. It will have a spacious taproom and patio along with a research and discovery brewhouse system. This location will be a continuation of the “third space concept” which we have had great success with in Boulder,” said Sanitas Brewing Co-Founder Michael Memsic. “ We don’t need to be your first or second space (home and work) but we want to become your third space. Inside the taproom there will be a coffee shop managed by Atlas Coffee, their 4th location in the Denver Metro, and a new restaurant concept from Half Eaten Cookie, CBurger, led by famed local restaurateur Bryan Dayton and partner Chef Samuel McCandless.“

The new taproom (above) will become just the third brewery located in Englewood when it opens. To celebrate the opening of this new taproom, Sanitas released a Cheers From Englewood Hazy IPA. This beer was created to celebrate the opening of the new taproom and the growing craft beer scene in Englewood. It’s packed with peach, apricot and sweet melon flavor notes. You can find it on shelves near the Englewood taproom as well as on draft and to-go at the new location.

Sanitas Brewing is also already heavily involved with local city events including the annual Englewood Block Party, and the brewery will run special tap nights and create additional collaboration beers that give back to local community organizations in the future.

“We are so excited to open this taproom in Englewood to help build community and help grow the the craft beer scene in an area that has historically been a craft beer desert in one of the busiest craft beer metros in the country,” said Memsic.

About Sanitas Brewing Company

Sanitas Brewing Company began with two brewers’ audacious passion for beer. Since then, they’ve built a team of bold, spirited and adventurous individuals working together to bring you a tasty beverage to enjoy in the company of our tap room, to accompany you to our neighboring Rocky Mountains or sip in the comfort of your own home. Our team strongly believes in beer bringing people together and taking pride in our tap room serving as a watering hole for your entrepreneurial collaborations, post-work decompressing and celebrations! Stop by and enjoy a taco and crisp brew, hike Mt. Sanitas and reward yourself with one of our famous lagers or sip a stout next to your fireplace; where your passion leads you, we’re confident in our beer you bring to compliment that journey.

