San Diego’s Karl Strauss Brewing Company Releases Oktoberfest Beer for 35th Year

SAN DIEGO, California – Karl Strauss,San Diego’s longest continuously operating post-Prohibition brewing company, released its seasonal Oktoberfest beer for the 35th year in a row. Brewmaster Paul Segura made the announcement.

The German-style Märzen lager, which has a 5.0% ABV and a golden amber color, is available on draft at Karl Strauss’s four San Diego brewpubs in 4S Ranch, Carlsbad, Downtown San Diego, and Sorrento Mesa, as well as at several bars and restaurants throughout the County. The beer is also available on draft at Karl Strauss brewpubs in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Downtown Los Angeles, and Temecula.

Six packs of 12-oz Oktoberfest bottles are available at all eight brewpubs and at retail locations such as 7-Eleven, Costco, CVS, Ralphs, Sprouts, and Vons.

“In a world of ever-changing beer styles, our Oktoberfest stands as a timeless classic – an original masterpiece that pays homage to the heart and soul of this Bavarian brewing tradition,” Segura said. “No doubt, this is one that both our team and our fans get most excited for each year.”

The official 2023 Oktoberfest celebration in Germany takes place from September 16 – October 3. This year marks the 188th festival. Karl Strauss’s Oktoberfest beer uses a blend of Vienna and Munich malts, along with Perle hops imported from the Hallertau region of Germany. It has toasted malt flavors, nutty undertones, and a crisp, clean finish.

In addition to traditional pints, Karl Strauss brewpubs will offer an Oktoberfest stein-and-fill promotion for $15. Refills of Oktoberfest or any Karl Strauss core beer in the newly-designed take-home stein are just $6. The beer will be available through October 31.

Karl Strauss released its first version of an Oktoberfest beer “Blonde Bavarian Oktoberfest Beer” in 1989, the same year the brewery was founded. Blonde Bavarian was part of Karl Strauss’s first Oktoberfest celebration at the brewery’s original location on Columbia Street in Downtown San Diego.

On July 30, it was announced that Karl Strauss was voted as one of San Diego’sBest Craft Breweries in The San Diego Union-Tribune’s 2023 Readers Poll. Only 10 made the list. A Karl Strauss beer garden in San Marcos is expected to open in September.

